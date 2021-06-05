Consolidation is unfair to the city of Lafayette, which would best be served by deconsolidation, a draft report of the Protect the City Committee concludes.

A drafting subcommittee of the Protect the City Committee discussed Friday a draft of the findings being presented this weekend to the full committee for discussion Tuesday.

The draft report is subject to changes and a vote of the full committee before presentation to the City Council.

The City Council established the Protect the City Committee in January after realizing a year into implementing charter changes that the 2018 Fix the Charter amendment did not provide city officials with the autonomy over city tax dollars as envisioned.

The charter amendment created separate city and parish councils but retained a single mayor-president whose loyalties are split between the city and parish. Interpretation of the charter by the current administration also seems to hinder the city council's autonomy, such as not allowing the City Council to hire an attorney to represent it during conflicts over interpretation of the charter and budget.

The city of Lafayette and Lafayette Parish governments combined in 1996 under a Home Rule Charter adopted in 1992, creating Lafayette Consolidated Government. The other five cities in the parish retained their mayors and councils. Lafayette did not.

"Ultimately, consolidation is unfair to the city and we'd best be served by deconsolidation," drafting subcommittee Chairman Stuart Breaux said, citing conclusions in the draft report.

Allocation formulas used to split some costs of the city and parish are wildly inconsistent and convoluted, Breaux said, requiring the city to pay most of the expenses so that the parish doesn't operate at a deficit.

"There’s always going be pressure on the administration to have a budget that does not show a parish deficit ," he said, "and they will find creative ways to use city dollars for that purpose, as we’ve seen."

As population grows faster outside the city, at some point, Breaux said, most of the people voting on the city's "mayor" won't live in the city.

Some have suggested keeping consolidation but having a separate mayor and parish president. That would split the loyalties of everyone working for local government, committee member Roddy Bergeron said. They would have two bosses.

The seven-person Protect the City Committee was given a list of questions by the City Council to answer as it explored the costs and benefits of deconsolidation on the city of Lafayette.

"Would deconsolidation benefit city of Lafayette residents and taxpayers? I think so," Bergergon said. "This form of government does not work."