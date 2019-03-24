A diverse group came together Sunday afternoon in downtown Lafayette for a family dinner quite unlike any other.

Over red beans and rice and sweet potato biscuits, about 300 people sat down at "The Longest Table" to talk openly about a topic that can be uncomfortable: race relations in Acadiana.

"It was uncomfortable for some people, having these conversations about race," said attendee Frances Handy. "But it was so good, and people were very much wanting and willing to talk."

Handy, who is white, attended the dinner with her African-American husband, Major Handy. The couple said they regularly discuss race relations at home, but it can be tough to get the conversation started in the larger community.

"A city is like a family," Frances Handy said. "It is as sick as its secrets, but the truth can set you free. Change starts with groups like this. Learning the truth about our history and who we are and what we've been through will do so much to change our family here in Lafayette and set it free."

The Longest Table event was facilitated by Conversation Starters, a local organization focused on facilitating cross-racial dialogue.

It was made possible during last year's 24-Hour Citizen Project, which connects community-focused ideas with financial backers who can make them happen. The $3,100 awarded to Conversation Starters went toward cost of food for Sunday's event and catalyst dinners leading up to the community dinner.

"It's using the familial bond of food to figure out our shared experiences as a community," said Skyra Rideaux, a co-founder of Conversation Starters. "It's about figuring out together — because it's our community — where we go from here. Is this the Lafayette we want our children to inherit? And if it's not, what do we do to change it?"

Rideaux, who is African-American, was inspired to create an outlet for cross-racial dialogue in the community during Leadership Lafayette. While learning about local history during the leadership program, she noticed a missing piece — her own race and how it fit into Acadiana's narrative.

"I'm from Lafayette, and I didn't learn my true history until I was 31 years old," Rideaux said. "And then I had to ask someone who's white to tell it to me. I can't explain what that's like."

More than 30 catalyst dinners were held in the weeks leading up to Sunday's longest table event to inspire meaningful conversation across races and life experiences. Each of the dinner hosts agreed to attend a two-hour training to learn how to host difficult conversations with racially diverse dinner guests.

Jim and Lise Anne Slatten hosted a catalyst dinner ahead of Sunday's dinner. The married couple, who are white, gathered with students and faculty they regularly work with at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

"Personally, it's raised my awareness about issues I didn't even realize existed," Lise Anne Slatten said. "You can't do anything to facilitate change if you aren't aware of the problems that exist."

One such problem, she said, is the fleur de lis symbol, which is used by the university and other Acadiana institutions. She discovered it was once used to brand slaves.

"Another thing we heard," Jim Slatten said, "is that African-Americans and gay people often feel they're invited to things to be the 'token gay' or 'token black person' at the table. The tribes aren't coming together enough. They still often feel like they're invited to represent a group instead of being invited as a person."

Consuela Gaines attended a different catalyst dinner ahead of Sunday's event. Gaines, who is African-American, said although minorities at her dinner spoke openly about race relations, it was "like pulling teeth" to get white dinner guests to speak about their experiences.

"I just want to know how Caucasian-Americans feel about African-Americans here locally where I live, where I work, where I play," Gaines said. "I'm hoping more people will commit to doing this, having these conversations about race, so it's not just something that ends here but carries on in the community for a long time to come."

Some dinners were intense and lasted for more than four hours. Others were shorter and less serious. Several of the groups plan to come together regularly to further develop relationships formed during the catalyst dinners.

Each person who participated in a catalyst dinner took a survey about race relations perceptions in Lafayette before and after the dinner. The results of the surveys will be released in May, along with ideas for how the community can continue the conversation about race relations.

"There are a lot of things we don't know," Rideaux said. "When you start to build relationships with people and listen and empathize, it creates a sense of unity you never experienced before. You're informed. Once we reach a place where we have more relationships like this, we'll be able to reach a place where we can talk about how we want to change as a community."