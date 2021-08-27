Eastern Lafayette and Vermilion parishes along with Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes can expect hurricane-force winds this weekend when Tropical Storm Ida, which is expected to strengthen to a major hurricane, makes landfall along the Southeast or South Central Louisiana coast.
Donald Jones, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, at a 10:30 a.m. Facebook live update focused on Ida's potential impact on Southwest and South Central Louisiana.
Lafayette eastward, Jones said, including the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas, face the biggest threat from Ida, which is getting better organized.
Forecast models are getting more in agreement on the storm's path, which shifted about 10 miles to the west with the mid-morning update, Jones said. Ida could shift a little again with the afternoon update, he said.
Eastern Lafayette Parish, eastern Vermilion Parish and Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes, Jones said, can expect around 110 mph winds or greater if Ida continues on her current track.
Acadia, St. Landry, Jeff Davis and Avoyelles parishes can expect hurricane force winds as well, between 74 and 110 mph, he said.
Southwest Louisiana, including some of the areas battered by Hurricane Laura a year ago, can expect strong tropical storm winds of 58-73 mph, Jones said. That includes Lake Charles, Beauregard, Vernon, Rapides, western Jeff Davis and western Allen parishes.