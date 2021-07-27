Mayor-President Josh Guillory has appointed the chairman of the Lafayette Republican Party Executive Committee to serve on the City-Parish Alignment Commission looking at how city-parish government can be improved.
The commission, created by the Parish Council in response to the Protect the City Committee appointed by the City Council, is to have nine members, one of them appointed by the mayor-president.
Guillory's appointment is Tim Breaux, according to Jamie Angelle, chief communications officer.
Breaux, a long-time RPEC member and chairman, worked for Lafayette Consolidated Government in its early years under the late City-Parish President Walter Comeaux. Breaux is the son of former Lafayette Parish Sheriff Don Breaux.
The City Council, which has a single appointment to the commission who must be a City Council member, appointed Councilperson Nanette Cook.
The Parish Council as a whole appointed Councilman Bryan Tabor to the commission. Each councilman also may appoint one person to the commission.
July 23 was the deadline to submit applications. Ten people applied, according to Council Clerk Veronica Williams. No resident of Parish Council District 1 and 2, represented by Tabor and Councilman Kevin Naquin, applied.
Applicants from Parish Council District 3, which is Josh Carlson's district, include Robert Bixenman and Joseph Richard, who do not live in the city of Lafayette, along with Linda Hidalgo and Joseph Young, who live in City Council District 4, which is Cook's district. Young was chief civil engineer with Lafayette Utilities System from 2003-2008 and water plant operations supervisor from 2002-2003.
Two people applied from Parish Council District 4, which is Chairman John Guilbeau's district. They include James Dore, who resides in City Council District District 3, which is Chairperson Liz Hebert's district, and Timothy Supple, who lives in City Council District 4, Cook's district. Dore' was chairman of Guillory's transition committee and ran unsuccessfully for state representative in 2019.
Four residents of Parish Council District 5 applied to serve on the volunteer commission. District 5 is A.B. Rubin's Parish Council district. The applicants include Kenneth Chiasson, who lives in City Council District 5 represented by Councilman Glenn Lazard; William Leyendecker, a member of the Protect the City Committee who worked for LCG parks and recreation two years, and William Thiele, both residents of City Council District 2, Councilman Andy Naquin's district; and Lloyd Rochon, a resident of City Council District 1 represented by City Councilman Pat Lewis.
Rochon has experience working in LCG and with the city of Carencro. He worked for Lafayette Parish before consolidation and was clerk of the Lafayette Parish Council and, after consolidation, was clerk of the City-Parish Council, later working as Carencro's city manager.
The Parish Council is expected to make appointments at its Aug. 3 meeting.
Mayors from five other municipalities in the parish collectively have one appointment to the commission.
The CPA Committee's mission, according to a news release, is to "inform by means of an on-going performance and process review, to improve the overall delivery of services, identify strengths and weaknesses, and advise the Lafayette Parish Council on recommendations to strengthen the working relationship between the City and Parish of Lafayette."
Representatives of the Protect the City Committee are expected to present the committee's final report to the City Council at its Aug. 3 meeting. The committee recommends the City and Parish Councils appoint a charter commission to review the Home Rule Charter and consider an election to deconsolidate, concluding taxpayers and resients in the city of Lafayette deserve to elect their own mayor and have been subsidizing operations of the parish.
A majority of Parish Council members have said they were not in favor of a charter commission.