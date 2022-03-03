More than 300 vehicles were towed in Lafayette over Mardi Gras weekend, most of them for illegal parking, marking a 126% increase compared to the previous weekend, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

This year, Mardi Gras parade celebrations came back to town to the delight of thousands of Acadiana families after COVID-19 jeopardized most plans in 2021. But some of those who had fun in Lafayette, when they came back from their celebrations, also found an unpleasant surprise. Their cars were towed.

From 12 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, to midnight on Fat Tuesday, 301 vehicles were towed, Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit, LPD spokesperson, confirmed. Of those, 211 were parked in private lots without permission, while 67 were involved in crashes. An additional 11 vehicles were towed to impound, and 12 were bank repossessions.

These numbers marked a sharp increase compared to the previous weekend when a total of 133 vehicles were towed in the city of Lafayette. Of those, 63 were parked in private lots, while 54 were involved in car crashes.

Not all of the incidents from the past weekend were necessarily along the Mardi Gras parade route, LPD clarified. "The data refers to the whole city of Lafayette, not only the parade route," Benoit said. Not every one of the 67 crashes occurred in the parade route or were related to it, either. "These are numbers that are related to the entire city limits of Lafayette," he added.

Towing fees can vary by company. According to InsuranceHub.org, the average cost of a tow is usually about $109. Towing a car can cost anywhere from $75 to $125, and it is likely more expensive during holidays such as Mardi Gras.

Owners can pay with cash or a debit or credit card that must be in the owner's name. Proof of insurance and a valid driver's license are also required.