treyce-bryant-1616526713.jpg
Buy Now

Treyce Bryant, 8, was killed Monday when shots were fired into the vehicle she was riding in with her mother.

A suspect has been identified in connection with the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl in Houma, according to the Houma Police Department.

After an investigation in cooperation with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, police obtained an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Davonta Verret on charges of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

After gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses, investigators believe 8-year-old Treyce Bryant was an innocent victim caught in the middle of an ongoing feud between Verret and a man who was an occupant in the vehicle she was riding in.

Davonta Verret is considered armed and dangerous, police say. Anyone with information on his whereabouts are encouraged to contact law enforcement immediately.

In an earlier release on the incident, police say a vehicle was following another vehicle in the 9100 block of Main Street and shooting at it. Shortly after that shooting a man and woman arrived at Chabert Hospital with a child that was suffering from gunshot wounds. That child, identified as Treyce Bryant died from her injuries.

Davonta Verret.jpg
Buy Now

Davonta Verret is a suspect in the murder of an 8-year-old girl Monday in Houma. ORG XMIT: LTmFtR_9PepJIIoISwx4
View comments