A suspect has been identified in connection with the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl in Houma, according to the Houma Police Department.
After an investigation in cooperation with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, police obtained an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Davonta Verret on charges of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
After gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses, investigators believe 8-year-old Treyce Bryant was an innocent victim caught in the middle of an ongoing feud between Verret and a man who was an occupant in the vehicle she was riding in.
Davonta Verret is considered armed and dangerous, police say. Anyone with information on his whereabouts are encouraged to contact law enforcement immediately.
In an earlier release on the incident, police say a vehicle was following another vehicle in the 9100 block of Main Street and shooting at it. Shortly after that shooting a man and woman arrived at Chabert Hospital with a child that was suffering from gunshot wounds. That child, identified as Treyce Bryant died from her injuries.