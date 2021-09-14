When you’ve coached in a small town for decades, it’s family.
For Carencro head football coach Tony Courville, it’s certainly that way with the Faulk family. He was coaching Kevin Faulk during his playing days with the Golden Bears in the early 1990s.
And he certainly remembers when Faulk’s youngest of three children — daughter Kevione — was born.
So imagine the shock of the Carencro High family, as well as in the LSU and NFL community upon learning of the untimely death of 19-year-old Kevione on Monday.
“She was such a sweet young lady,” Courville said.
A 2020 Carencro graduate, Kevione worked as a trainer for the football team and played basketball as well during her high school days.
“She was a little shy, but I got to know her over the years,” Courville said. “The thing that I’ll always remember about her is her smile. She was kind of care free — just a very sweet little girl.
“Everybody’s just in shock.”
The story is very similar for longtime Carencro boys basketball coach Christopher Kovatch.
“Just unfathomable,” Kovatch said. “She was always a bright spot at school. You always saw her with a smile on her face. She was always a ‘Yes sir, no sir, yes ma’am, no ma’am’ type of kid.
“She was involved in a bunch of different aspects of school. She was just a great kid.”
Like so many who have children, Kovatch expressed deep remorse for her parents.
“No parent should have to bury their child,” he said. “It’s just so shocking. She was one of those kids where nothing was ever really wrong. I personally never saw anything ever wrong with her.”
Another coach at the school described Kevione as being “full of energy” and featuring a smile that “lit up the room.”
Fortunately for the Carencro community, they’re not used to this type of grief with former athletes right out of school.
Two decades ago, former All-State defensive back Devon Breaux was killed in an automobile accident.
Naturally, the Faulk name has become synonymous with Carencro High football going back to the 1980s, even before Kevin arrived.
“Kevin’s affected the lives of a lot of people, probably even more than he realizes,” Courville said. “It’s heartbreaking. We had a talk with the kids on the team (Monday) about how precious life is. Every day you get up, you’re blessed.”