A judge ruled Wednesday that Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has the authority to set fees for copies of public records without council action and that the Public Records Act was not violated when a news reporter was denied immediate access to view public records.
Fifteenth Judicial District Court Judge Marilyn Castle made the rulings during a two-hour hearing on filings by The Current and Acadiana Advocate against Guillory as custodian of public records for LCG.
The state legislature codified an addition to the Public Records Act allowing governments to charge a reasonable fee for public records transmitted digitally. When the change became effective Aug. 1, LCG began charging $1 per page for digital copies of public documents, even if they are transferred via email or other electronic means.
For years LCG has provided public documents digitally to the news media and public for free or at minimal cost. It has long charged $1 per page for printed documents.
Guillory and his administration have come under scrutiny and investigation by the news media and City Council for possible bid law violations and other questionable practices related to multi-million dollar drainage projects. Journalists have requested hundreds of public documents in order to produce investigative stories.
Castle conducted the expedited hearing Wednesday expressly to address whether reporters are being denied access to public records.
She ruled that Acadiana Advocate reporter Megan Wyatt was not denied access to public records even though an employee of City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan's private practice declined to allow Wyatt to view the documents the day she requested them. Wyatt also was denied access to the documents she requested -- sign-in sheets at City Hall -- by security guards at City Hall where the documents were kept.
Louisiana Revised Statute 44:33B(1) of the Public Records Act states, "If the public record applied for is immediately available, because of its not being in active use at the time of the application, the public record shall be immediately presented to the authorized person applying for it."
Wyatt was told by Logan's employee, who is not an LCG employee and who had a digital version of the sign-in sheets, that she would have to set up an appointment with LCG to view the documents on another date. Instead, the Acadiana Advocate paid the $1 per page fee to obtain the documents digitally immediately instead of waiting days.
Castle said that because Wyatt obtained the documents, even though she had to pay for them, the Public Records Act was not violated.
The Current and Acadiana Advocate also wanted Castle to stop LCG from collecting the $1 per page fee for digital versions of public records until the City Council adopts a fee schedule. Attorneys for the news organizations argued that the Home Rule Charter gives the City and Parish Councils the authority to set fees, not the mayor-president.
Mike Hebert, a former City-Pairsh attorney and currently an assistant city-parish attorney, said since LCG was formed in 1996 there has been no fee schedule set by the former City-Parish Council or the current City or Parish Councils for copies of public records.
Castle ruled that the charter does not prohibit the mayor-president from setting those fees. Therefore, LCG may continue to charge $1 per page for public records transmitted to the news media and public digitally.
To be addressed at a later hearing, probably in December, is whether $1 per page for digital documents is a reasonable fee.
Some other government agencies charge a flat fee, typically $15-25, for digital records.