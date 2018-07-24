Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux says a convergence of events this spring led him to consider privatizing electricity services currently delivered by the city-owned Lafayette Utilities Service.
In April, Robideaux signed a nonbinding letter of intent with an affiliate of Bernhard Capital Partners contemplating a management contract with a $526 million return for the city. That Robideaux was negotiating some kind of privatization deal became public earlier this month, taking City-Parish Council members by surprise.
Robideaux discussed the maneuver in a public forum for the first time at a meeting Tuesday of the Lafayette Public Utilities Authority, which governs public utilities in the city. The authority includes City-Parish Council members whose districts are composed of more than 60 percent city residents.
Robideaux said the authority’s February decision not to approve a $240 million bond issuance hampered plans to increase electricity generation. Half of that amount was to be put toward a new facility, he said. The authority, and then the City-Parish Council, only approved $70 million for sewer upgrades.
Following those votes, Robideaux said he became aware that LUS made payments totaling $1.7 million to its sister company, LUS Fiber, for services that had never been delivered. Without elaborating on the circumstances, Robideaux referred to this as an “error.”
LUS Fiber, which provides telecommunications services, has returned the contested sum to the utility service, Robideaux said, while the Public Service Commission is auditing the payments. Robideaux then decided to pursue splitting LUS and LUS Fiber into separate agencies, under separate directors.
Around the same time, LUS Director Terry Huval, who was overseeing the utilities and telecommunications systems, announced he would retire in October. Huval last week abruptly departed city-parish government more than three months early.
Robideaux said he then started having more-serious discussions with Bernhard about a potential management agreement for the electric division. For the moment, he said, he is merely allowing the company to conduct a valuation.
The letter of intent permits Bernhard to access LUS financial and other information, but neither party is obligated to proceed with any management agreement.
Robideaux said Lafayette must confront its needs with respect to power generation and capital upgrades, all of which cost money. He said he is not biased toward any particular course of action.
“We need to have a serious discussion about what the future of LUS is going to be,” Robideaux said Tuesday.
Councilman Bruce Conque questioned the city-parish attorney, Paul Escott, whether Robideaux was obligated to publicly consult the public utility authority before executing any sort of arrangement with Bernhard. Escott said Robideaux acted within the scope of his authority because he hadn’t obligated the government to take any action.
The controversy over utility privatization is simmering while the City-Parish Council contemplates charter amendments to split itself into two legislative bodies, one for the city and another for the parish. A vote on whether to put those charter amendments to parish voters is planned for Aug. 7.
Conque said he would include an amendment in that measure to require any sort of privatization deal — sale, lease or management agreement — to receive voter approval.