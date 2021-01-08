The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in Washington, D.C., has appointed a Lafayette parish priest to the position of associate director of the Secretariat of Divine Worship.
Most Rev. J. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of the Diocese of Lafayette, made the announcement, revealing that the Rev. Dustin P. Dought, 34, a Lafayette native who serves as pastor of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, will begin his duties in Washington on Feb. 8. The term is for three years.
Dought will continue in his diocesan role as director of the Office of Worship and Liturgy, working remotely. Dought has also served as chaplain at Teurlings High School in Lafayette.
“I am humbled to receive this invitation to serve the bishops of the United States and their respective dioceses,” Dought said in an issued statement. “I look forward to supporting them in their mission of liturgical formation and celebration.”
This diocese said in a prepared statement that the Divine Worship Secretariat has many roles, including overseeing liturgical celebrations for the USCCB national meetings, which occur in November and June. The office also prepares for publication liturgical books used in Catholic parishes and liturgical formation and also serves as a resource for the bishops.
At least part of Dought’s duties will be directed toward the preparation of books for use in U.S. churches. Those duties correspond to his preparation first at Seton Hall University in New Jersey, where he studied diplomacy and international relations and decided to pursue priestly work; at St. Joseph in Covington, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in theology and philosophy; and in studies at Catholic University in Washington, where he earned a bachelor’s in sacred theology and a licentiate in liturgical studies.
His own thesis research at Catholic University involved why the bishops gave permission to use the vernacular after the Second Vatican Council, which prepared him in part for the work he will do.
At least part of his efforts in Washington will relate to translation from Latin for use in English-speaking dioceses. The texts he receives will be in English.
“Every translation is a betrayal,” he said, in reference to the suggestion, from Italian, that translators move away from the author’s words and add their own words for clarification. Dought, whose languages include Latin, said:
“We can’t fully communicate the meaning of a Latin text. It has its own thought world. We can try to communicate it accurately and do it in a way that is beautiful in English.”
He said the church as a body is “growing into translation” after moving away from Latin in the 1960s and embracing the language of the individual country. U.S. Catholics will see the completed work in translation in publications for use in their churches.
There’s a process that governs that work: The office he works in will receive works from Rome and study and review them before advising the U.S. bishops about them. The bishops will review those materials and propose amendments, which may or may not be approved.
“I don’t approve anything,” he said. Those decisions rest with the bishops, who may seek some advice from the office Dought will serve.
The work will also include study of the liturgy, including the sacraments, for use in the U.S. Catholic Church. Such study includes review of the history of the sacrament
“We look at the way Christian liturgy was celebrated through history to understand its celebration in the present,” he said. Questions for research might include, “What did Christian initiation look like in the first five centuries? Ordination of bishops? What did Mass look like in the Middle Ages. In discovering those things, learning about them, that we come to understand liturgy in present most fully.”
In making liturgical modifications, he said, the review process helps keep intact the church’s history and intentions of the liturgy.
Dought said he relishes the opportunity to research and learn, which he said will make him a better parish priest, a role he said he has relished since his ordination in 2013.
Dought is the son of Dusty and Pat Dought, who converted to Catholicism when he was in elementary school. He has a sister, Taylor Lucas.
His assignments since being ordained as a diocesan priest include St. Anthony of Padua in Eunice, Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Duralde before he was appointed pastor at St. Leo.