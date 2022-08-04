Lafayette Parish Council Finance Committee Chairman Kevin Naquin wants to remove from the proposed 2022-23 budget large pay raises for directors and other non civil service employees of Lafayette Consolidated Government.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory proposed pay raises in excess of $30,000 for some administrators who serve at his pleasure. Also in the proposed budget are raises between $8,000 and $20,000 for council administrative staff.
At the first council meeting held Thursday to discuss the proposed budget, Naquin balked at the raises, which would be in addition to 2% across-the-board pay raises for LCG employees.
The raises, Naquin said, total $450,000. Some of those proposed for directors are 15-20% raises, he said, and there was no mention of them in the budget presentation Thursday by Chief Financial Officer Lorrie Toups.
Guillory, who wasn't present at the budget discussion because he is in in-patient rehab for alcohol dependency and post-traumatic stress disorder, speaks often of transparency and communication with council members. Naquin said he was offended because he's served on the city-parish and parish councils for 11 years, is finance chairman, and he did not receive a single call from administrators about the hefty pay raises.
Naquin asked for justification for the raises and asked where the money was coming from.
Toups who has been CFO since 2011 would receive a 27.7% pay raise, bringing her annual salary from $162,728 to $198,000, an increase of $35,272.
CAO Cydra Wingerter would receive a $32,669 annual pay increase under Guillory's budget. Her salary would increase by 23% from $139,831 to $172,500.
Wingerter said Thursday there was discussion among administrators and some council members about what various "members of the team" should be paid. The consensus, she said, was some salaries needed adjusting to align more closely with what people in those positions in other government agencies and in the private sector are paid.
City Councilman Pat Lewis said he discussed with Guillory the possibility of raises for council staff to bring their salaries up to par.
Parish Council Chairman A.B. Rubin said he pushed for pay raises for council staff, as well, but didn't discuss it with the finance chairman.
"I just don’t think it’s justified," Naquin said. "I can use more money in my general fund right now."
He made a motion to amend the proposed budget to remove the large pay raises for directors, council staff and the mayor-president's staff.
City Councilman Andy Naquin objected, sending the subject to a later joint council meeting for debate and possible action.