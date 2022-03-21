Vice President Kamala Harris visited Acadiana on Monday to speak about the administration's efforts to expand high-speed internet to rural areas, part of President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
"People depend on high speed internet," Harris said after touring the Armand J. Brinkhaus Community Library in Sunset. "Parents use the internet to buy groceries. Seniors to schedule visits to the doctors."
More than 42 million people in our country don't have high-speed internet, Harris said.
Many rural areas of the country aren't connected to fiber, and must rely on satellite or dial-up access.
That's why the $277 million intended connect 13 communities to high-speed internet was a priority for the administration, Harris said. In rural Acadiana, that means a $30 million investment to get people connected.
Harris was introduced by St. Landry Parish student Josie Lemelle, who talked about how many of the parish's 30,000 students could not connect to digital platforms in the first weeks of the pandemic when schools closed.
About 30% of St. Landry Parish households don't have high-speed internet, Harris said, reslting in students sitting in fast food parking lots to access wifi to do homework and older folks doing telemedicine visits in public libraries.
The bipartisan infrastructure law contains billions to lay miles of fiber to help households lower their monthly bill or get access, Harris said.
Harris also announced $60 million in flood resilience funding, with $40 million earmarked for Louisiana.