A clear view of where city and parish tax dollars are spent and what the parish deficit is without using city money is needed before considering deconsolidation, several current and past officials said Tuesday.

Two City Council members, one Parish Council member and a former City-Parish Council member addressed the Protect the City Committee appointed to look at whether consolidation hurt or harmed the city of Lafayette.

The committee is expected to report its findings to the City Council in about six months. At that time, the City Council may decide to appoint a charter commission to discuss whether to bring a proposal to voters to split LCG or revise the Home Rule Charter that governs LCG.

Jay Castille, who served on the former City-Parish Council, and Kevin Naquin, who served on the City-Parish Council and now on the Parish Council and largely represented areas outside the city of Lafayette, said they support splitting the city and parish governments, but only if there is a solid plan on how that would work and how the parish government would be funded.

No exit plan, Castille said, would result in chaos, "like it is now."

+4 Deconsolidation still leaves Lafayette parish broke, former charter commissioners predict Two men who served on past Lafayette Parish charter commissions said splitting the city and parish governments won't solve the primary reason …

Naquin said there needs to be a plan to rebuild the parish, including possibly a parish-wide tax since Lafayette Parish has one of the lowest property taxes and sales taxes in the state. One reason the parish government is going broke is because municipalities annexed property, such as businesses, that would generate tax revenue for parish government, he said.

When that discussion takes place, City Councilman Glenn Lazard said, everyone needs to be at the table, including representatives of the other five municipalities in the parish who opted out of consolidation, because it cannot be just the city of Lafayette again propping up the parish government financially.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Protect the City Committee members recently learned the city of Lafayette has been paying some costs of parish operations through ever-changing budget allocation formulas prepared by the mayor-presidents' administration and based in part on how much the parish government can afford. For many things, the split is 80% city to 20% parish.

+2 Divvying dollars: Will public health tax collections boost coroner's office next? A plan to rededicate part of the Lafayette Parish public health tax to fire protection also would allow the Parish Council to spend public hea…

City Councilwoman Nanette Cook, who served on the prior City-Parish Council, said she wants a clearer picture of where city and parish money is spent. She, Lazard and Naquin all agreed they'd like the administration to present separate budgets for the city, the parish and the combined government.

Cook suggested hiring an independent budget analyst to help determine where city money is spent. One of the reasons the City Council appointed the Protect the City Committee was because the City Council, during the budget process, was prohibited from deciding on some funding issues by the Parish Council and administration even though city taxpayers contribute more to the pot.

Under the administration of Mayor-President Joey Durel, the budget clearly showed the deficit in the parish budget, Cook said. The 2020-21 budget of Mayor-President Josh Guillory does not, she said.

Without knowing that, Naquin said, no one will know the cost to the city or parish governments if they are split through deconsolidation.

Lafayette residents would further finance fire protection for unincorporated areas under proposed tax Property owners in the city of Lafayette could end up paying more for fire protection for residents in unincorporated areas, whose voters reje…