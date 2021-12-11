The postulator who will present the causes for sainthood for Charlene Richard and Auguste “Nonco” Pelafigue at the Vatican was in Acadiana this weekend to collect documents in both matters.
The Rev. Don Luis Escalante received a 300-page Historical Commission Report on the history of the causes for Richard and Pelafigure, toured the Acadiana Museum in Erath, which has an exhibit on Richard, and conferred with people who are close to both causes.
Richard, a 12-year-old child from Acadia Parish, died of leukemia in 1959 after offering redemptive suffering and prayers for the souls of others. Her death received great notice among Catholics in Acadiana and her reputation quickly spread as an intercessor. She has been known locally for decades as “The Little Cajun Saint.”
Pelafigue of Arnaudville, a schoolteacher, led a quiet life of prayer and service to the Sacred Heart before his death in 1977. An effort has been underway for almost a decade to name him a saint.
Escalante said Friday he had been at work on Pelafigue’s cause for about seven years; on Charlene’s cause for about two. He said he expected both causes to be presented to the Congregation for the Causes of Saints next year. If the congregation approves, the case will be presented to Pope Francis, who can approve the process of beatification or canonization.
Escalante said reports related to Pelafigue include his French birth near Lourdes in 1888, his travel with his family as an infant to what is now Arnaudville and his life in that small town on the St. Landry-St. Martin border.
“Here, this servant of God grew and developed his vocation as a teacher and lay catechist,” Escalante said. “He was devout and led a life of poverty like a lay Franciscan, taking care of animals and spreading the devotion of the Sacred Heart.”
Escalante likened Pelafigue to St. Francis of Assisi, who was the patron saint of animals. Pelafigue maintained on his humble property a menagerie of animals for which he cared. Children used to visit the yard to see the animals.
Escalante said the Rev. Travis Abadie, pastor at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville, has been completing interviews of people who knew Pelafigure. Witness interviews are an important step in the process, Escalante said.
Pelafigue lived a long life filled with graces. Conversely, Richard’s illness was not made apparent until near her death, which came at Our Lady of Lourdes’ former hospital campus near downtown Lafayette. Hers was a short illness with much pain in the last two weeks, but witnesses said she was graceful and prayed for others, offering up her suffering to save souls.
Escalante said the Pelafigue file has a few cases to be reviewed for possible miracles or intercessions. The Richard file, he said, extends to 10 boxes of materials in which people have prayed for Charlene to intercede on their behalf to God.
Some 10,000 people a year visit her grave at St. Edward Catholic Church, the church where she attended is buried.
Escalante said both causes will require proof of a miracle, which must be rigorous. “Many times, you believe you have a good case but Rome is very strict in judging a real miracle. The standards are high,” he said.
Escalante compared Charlene’s case to that of Jacinta Marto, one of three children who witnessed the miracles at Fatima in Portugal. Like Charlene, Escalante said, Jacinta died a child and offered her suffering to save the souls of others.
He said both candidates represented the best of Cajun culture: Simple, devout people.
“We are thankful the Lafayette Diocese is dealing now seriously with two candidates who are the best of the best,” he said.