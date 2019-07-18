A New Iberia food bank lost 1,000 pounds of perishable food during Hurricane Barry, according to KATC.
Solomon House, along with much of Iberia Parish, lost electricity for 28 to 36 hours, according to executive director Ellen Nora. All the food in the cooler, was lost which included meats, produce, dairy and juices.
Solomon House is a nonprofit outreach mission of the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany. Located in the heart of New Iberia, its primary function is to serve as a food pantry for residents of New Iberia who are at or below poverty level. Free groceries are distributed by volunteers every Tuesday morning to 120 families who have registered with Solomon House. Clients of the food pantry must register annually and provide identification and proof of income.
Donation to Solomon House can be made through its website solomonhouse.org. Donations can also be mailed to 520 Center St., New Iberia, LA 70560. Make checks payable to "Solomon House." For those who would like to make a food donation, please call 337-364-7798 or email solohousedirector@gmail.com.