Tessie Griffin, who hails from Bourg in Terrebonne Parish, set up a tent down on the road in Point-Aux-Chenes after Hurricane Ida destroyed her boyfriend’s parent's house, leaving her with no place to stay. She didn't tell her mom and dad.

“I lived in the tent for about a month,” she said. “I took baths by dumping bottles of water over my head, I tried to cook with a little portable stove when I found electricity. It was hard.”

Her father found out where she was staying only a few days ago, after FEMA denied her assistance. Griffin applied using the same Bourg address as her boyfriend's parents; they were approved and she was denied.

“There can’t be two claims from the same residence, apparently, but I can’t stay with them anymore,” she said. “When I told my dad about the tent, he went where I set it up, tore it down and asked me to come back live with them for the time being.”

In the bayou, debris and disbelief are still part of the daily routine. Electric power was restored just two weeks ago. And like Griffin, dozens of residents are facing similar housing crises six weeks after Ida’s devastation. They can’t live in their homes because they are too heavily damaged. They can't leave because their lives, their jobs, and the schools their children attend are still there. And many of those who may be eligible for help are still struggling to take advantage of it.

Vermilion Schools pull together over $30,000 to help Lafourche students, school district after Ida The Vermilion Parish School System devoted the month of September to collecting relief donations for schools and students in Lafourche Parish …

Because there are so many people still living in tents, Terrebonne Parish is setting up a camp that can accomodate 100 people, according to Earl Eues, emergency preparedness director for the parish.

FEMA will pay for hotel rooms for residents whose homes are unlivable, but relatively few Terrebonne and Lafourche residents are taking advantage of the program. As of Friday, only 1,101 out of the 8,352 Terrebonne households eligible for a hotel stay were checked into a room. In Lafourche, only 507 households were in a hotel, out of the 5,466 eligible.

There are a variety of reasons why more affected individuals aren't staying in hotels, said Barb Sturner, a FEMA spokesperson in Louisiana. Some residents are staying with family members or found other lodging solutions. Often, a hotel is not as close as the families might need; the first available hotel may be an hours-drive away.

+6 Louisiana starts temporary housing program for people who lost homes to Hurricane Ida Houma Rep. Tanner Magee has weathered many a hurricane in his lifetime but says Hurricane Ida was the most destructive, leveling Terrebonne an…

“FEMA and the state of Louisiana continue to work together to assess all available housing options,” Sturner said. “We are here to meet the temporary and longer-term housing needs of those affected by Hurricane Ida.”

Among the 25 eligible parishes, 7,390 households were checked into a hotel as of Friday.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Since Gov. John Bel Edwards' request for direct housing assistance for Hurricane Ida survivors was approved Sept. 17, FEMA has provided $752 million in direct grants to more than 513,000 survivor households in Louisiana, the agency said. Of that, $403 million was in housing assistance. FEMA’s National Flood Program has also paid $136 million in claims in nearly three weeks, while the U.S. Small Business Administration has approved $390 million in disaster loans for more than 8,223 homeowners, renters, and businesses in Louisiana, FEMA noted. Of those, 490 home loans were approved in Lafourche Parish and 690 in Terrebonne Parish for a total of nearly $72 million, the agency said.

“I think FEMA is trying very hard to help within the guidelines they have, but I don’t think the regulations are allowing them to do enough or do it fast enough,” state Rep. Tanner Magee. “I think about The Stafford Act, for example. It slows down the entire process.”

Residents also complained about frequent turnover among FEMA personnel.

“We are talking about a crisis that will last for months,” Magee said. "When you finally find a FEMA coordinator that is helping you and that you like, and you establish a relationship with this person, they turn them over, and somebody else takes their place so that you have to start over again.”

On Monday, Edwards announced the launch of the Louisiana Hurricane Ida Sheltering Program, which offers travel trailers and other temporary housing to those grappling with severe home damage and unable to shelter nearby. Magee said the state received nearly 4,000 requests in the first four days and that the first 600 trailers might be delivered next week statewide.

“It is not up and running yet, but once it is, it will move fast," he said. "It is impressive how fast it is already moving."

After raising $15,000 for St. Charles schools, LPSS launches uniform drive to help students post-Ida The Lafayette Parish School System is launching a new effort to support public schools in St. Charles Parish recovering from Hurricane Ida.

Business owners in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes are worried that the housing crisis may slow down the recovery; employers can't find people to hire because they don’t have a place to live nearby.

“If we don’t do something about it soon, some of this population will never come back,” Magee said.

For families like Griffin's, life already became impossible after Ida. Her sister can’t leave the bayou because her two kids, who are 12 and 13 years old, are ready to get back to school near Point-Aux-Chenes this week. Griffin’s car is still in the parking lot of a grocery store where a tree fell onto the hood. Griffin’s parents who welcomed them back must leave that house by Monday to let the roofers fix what Ida’s winds destroyed.

“If we are not able to find an alternative, I am afraid that the tent might get back up as a solution for me, my sister, and the kids,” Griffin said. When FEMA denied her claim, she was in disbelief. Even now, she is still not able to move on. “My entire life’s belongings are in a big plastic box and I lost almost all my clothes,” she said. “If they told me this was happening to me two months ago, I would not believe them.”