Seven tornadoes touched down in south Louisiana on Sunday, and an eighth tornado may be confirmed later.

Ville Platte experienced the greatest amount of damage from tornadoes that spun off of severe storms in the state early Sunday morning.

That tornado that ripped through the Evangeline Parish community has been confirmed as an EF1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale with 90 to 100 mph winds, according to the National Weather Service.

"The storm intensified over the area there," said Andy Patrick, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Lake Charles. "Any tornadoes that spun off of the storms there were a little more intense overall. And the one in Ville Platte just hit a favorable area through a community. A lot of the others hit more or less in open country."

Can't see video below? Click here.

Six other tornadoes touched down Sunday morning, Patrick confirmed. They include:

an EF0 with 85 mph winds near Mamou in Evangeline Parish

two EF1s with 105 mph winds near Singer in Beauregard Parish

an EF1 with 105 mph winds near DeRidder in Beauregard Parish

an EF1 with 105 mph winds south of Oakdale in Allen Parish

an EF1 with 95 mph winds near Elizabeth in Allen Parish

An eighth suspected tornado is currently being analyzed in Evangeline Parish south of Ville Platte and east of Mamou, Patrick said.

+6 Governor: 3 injured, 22k without power as 3 suspected tornadoes rip through Louisiana Ville Platte residents awoke Sunday to several emergency alerts as a suspected tornado ripped through the rural Evangeline Parish community.

No deaths were reported from Sunday's tornadoes, although three people were treated for weather-related injuries in the Ville Platte area.

This is the second time Louisiana is cleaning up from tornado damage in less than a month.

An April 25 tornado hit Ruston directly, killing two and damaging Louisiana Tech University.

Spring storms bring greater risk for tornadoes, according to Patrick.

"We're actually in a relatively fast-moving weather pattern now," he said. "Storm systems are coming through every few days, and the conditions are favorable for bad weather. It's been like that for six weeks or so. We seem to have had more frequent severe weather episodes lately than we've had over the last few years."

The weather forecast for south Louisiana looks favorable for the next several days, aside from the occasional shower.

"Looking forward, rain chances are pretty low," Patrick said. "It'll be mostly sunny and dry for the rest of the week and into the weekend with highs near 90 degrees at the end of the week and into the 90s as we hit the weekend."