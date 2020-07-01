The University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Wednesday announced details regarding its fall semester.
The semester will begin Aug. 17. The earlier start date is one of several changes the university has made to prepare for on-campus instruction and housing and residential life amid continuing coronavirus precautions. Those plans were suggested in a June 18 story in The Acadiana Advocate.
- The last day of classes is Nov. 20.
- Final exams will conclude Nov. 25.
- Fall break, originally scheduled for Oct. 1-2, has been canceled.
- Fall 2020 Commencement will be Dec. 8; details about the ceremony will be forthcoming.
Beginning the semester early and ending it before Thanksgiving is intended to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19 as students travel for the holiday, said E. Joseph Savoie, University president.
“We are planning for a number of contingencies. Decisions we’ve made up to now have been based on the best public health information and guidance available, and that will continue to drive our decision-making going forward,” he said.
As an additional public safety measure, the university is requiring all students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear masks or face coverings while on campus.
Masks will be available in all classrooms, though students may wear their own.
Signage throughout campus will direct traffic flow and remind viewers to practice social distancing, to wash their hands frequently, and to wear masks at all times.
Disinfecting supplies and hand sanitizer will be available in buildings and classrooms.
Fall courses will be offered through a number of delivery methods, including in-person and remote. The course catalog has been updated to indicate how courses will be presented.
In addition, class sizes for in-person courses have been limited to ensure at least 6 feet separates all students and faculty. In some instances, seats and desks may be blocked off.
Students will move into residence halls and campus apartments Aug. 12-15. Residents will be assigned a specific time and date to move in. In addition:
- Only one nonresident will be allowed in the building to help a student move in.
- Residents and nonresidents will be screened before they are allowed to check in. This screening will include a temperature check.
- Everyone will be required to wear a facial covering throughout the move-in process.
- No more than two campus residents will share a bathroom or bedroom.
Custodial staff has increased cleaning and sanitation of all common spaces and high-touch areas such as elevator buttons, door handles, public restrooms and laundry rooms.
The Office of Campus Food Services has eliminated self-service options but has expanded choices for carryout orders. In addition:
- Dining rooms will have limited seating capacity, updated configurations and floor markers to encourage social distancing.
- High-touch surfaces will be cleaned and sanitized frequently.
- Touchless entryways, online ordering, cashless payments and delivery options will limit contact between dining staff and students.