A proposal for the Lafayette City Marshal's Office to assist with security at City Hall and the City Prosecutor's Office has been shelved.
Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas, who took office in January, said in a news release Monday that his office during the transition "identified several areas of concern" in which his office could "supply support."
His office presented Lafayette officials with a security plan for City Hall and the City Prosecutor's Office, Thomas wrote. The plan called for the addition of two deputy city marshals.
The City Marshal's Office "will no longer proceed with this plan," he wrote, the decision following "further review and discussion with the city administration."
Asked Monday if the decision was a mutual agreement, Thomas said Mayor-President Josh Guillory's administration was still reviewing the proposal.
"I need to move forward on accreditation and working with the community," he said.
Speaking during his swearing-in ceremony in January, Thomas said seeking accreditation for the City Marshal's Office was a top priority. The office was accredited by The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies in 2013, under longtime marshal Earl “Nickey” Picard. In 2017, the accreditation lapsed under former City Marshal Brian Pope, who was fighting criminal charges and has since been convicted and sentenced to a year in jail for malfeasance in office.
An item on the Feb. 23 City Council meeting called for amending the current city general fund budget to pay $72,733 for two deputy city marshals and to use $37,958 from the city sales tax capital funds for two vehicles. At the start of the meeting, the agenda item was deferred indefinitely by Chief Administrative Officer Cydra Wingerter, with no explanation.
Wingerter did not reply to an email Monday seeking a response.
Thomas was elected City Marshal in a December runoff, becoming the first Black person to hold the job in the 135-plus years since the office was created.
A 30-year veteran of the Lafayette Police Department, Thomas retired in June after Guillory said he was eliminating the deputy chief position Thomas held for three years. The position was created by former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux especially for Thomas who, despite his experience and serving as interim chief for 11 months, wasn't able to apply for police chief upon the retirement of Jim Craft because he had a two-year college degree instead of the required four-year degree.
He has since earned his bachelor's degree and planned to apply for the police chief job vacated in January 2020 when Guillory forced Toby Aguillard to resign. Thomas later changed his mind and retired after Guillory appointed Scott Morgan, a lower-ranking white officer, to serve as interim chief.
In December, Guillory appointed retired Dallas deputy police chief Thomas Glover Sr., a Black man, as Lafayette Police chief.