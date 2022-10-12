With less than a month remaining before the Nov. 8 election for Lafayette City Court judge, prosecutor Roya Boustany has a substantial fundraising advantage over her two opponents.
Campaign finance reports for the period of Jan. 1-Sept. 29 show Boustany raised $152,614, including in-kind donations. That's about $53,240 more than Jules Edwards, who reported raising $99,373 in the same time frame. Candidate Toby Aguillard trailed, raising $31,535.
Finance reports that were due Oct. 11 show:
AGUILLARD
- $31,535 in contributions.
- $18,642 spent.
- $12,893 remaining.
BOUSTANY
- $152,614 in contributions.
- $85,802 spent.
- $57,294 remaining.
EDWARDS
- $99,373 in contributions.
- $61,815 spent.
- $35,466 remaining.
(Source: Louisiana Board of Ethics)
Aguillard, a Republican, worked as a part-time sheriff’s deputy while attending seminary and law school. In 2000, he became an assistant attorney general and criminal prosecutor, writing the first Internet Predator Law for the state and initiating and commanding the Louisiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. He became Lafayette's police chief in 2016, hired by former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, but was forced out when Josh Guillory replaced Robideaux, who did not seek re-election.
Boustany, a Republican and native of Lafayette, is chief felony prosecutor in the 15th Judicial District in Lafayette. She has served as an assistant district attorney under former District Attorneys Mike Harson and Keith Stutes and currently works for DA Don Landry where she has tried several high-profile cases. She previously was a public defender in the 16th Judicial District and law clerk for Judge Clayton Davis in the 14th Judicial District.
Edwards, registered as a no party candidate, served 28 years as a judge in the 15th Judicial District that includes Lafayette, Acadia and Vermilion parishes. As a judge, he established specialty courts for drug offenders, those with mental health problems and those preparing to re-enter society after jail. Edwards also served as a prosecutor and public defender and was in the military for 30 years.
Edwards ran for city court judge in November of 2020, defeated by Michelle Odinet.
After home video and audio surfaced of Odinet allegedly using racial slurs to describe an alleged burglar at her home, the state Supreme Court temporarily suspended Odinet at her request without pay. She resigned Dec. 31, forcing the Nov. 8 election to fill the remainder of her term.
Only registered voters in the city of Lafayette are eligible to vote in the City Court Judge race on Nov. 8.