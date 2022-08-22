Lafayette Utilities System customers would still face rate increases for water and sewer services starting Nov. 1, but rate hikes for electricity would be delayed a year under a new plan to be unveiled during public hearings Tuesday and Wednesday.
The new proposal, LUS Director Jeff Stewart said Monday, is based on feedback from the City Council following a presentation Aug. 9. The City Council must approve any rate increases by LUS.
All LUS residential, commercial and non-city customers would be affected by the base rate hikes, the first since 2016 and 2017.
The rate increases are needed, Steward said, to upgrade systems and expand capacity to accommodate growth.
Under the new plan, water rates would increase 8% and sewer rates would increase 9.5% per 5,000 gallons with the start of the new fiscal year Nov. 1, 2022, and again in 2023 and 2024, Stewart said.
Electrical rates would increase 3% with the start of the 2023-24 fiscal year on Nov. 1 and again in 2024 instead of kicking in on Nov. 1, 2022. Stewart said he expects fuel costs, which increased drastically in recent months, to stabilize next year.
Under the original proposal, rates for water and sewer would have increased starting Nov. 1, 2022, 2023 and 2024. Elecrical rates would have increased Nov. 1, 2022 and 2023.
Under the new proposal, the average residential customer's $169 monthly bill based on using 1,200 kwh of electricity and 5,000 gallons of water and sewer services would increase:
- $4 per month starting Nov. 1, 2022, from $169 today to $173 per month.
- $9 per month starting Nov. 1, 2023, from $173 to $182 per month.
- $9 per month starting Nov. 1, 2024, from $182 to $191 per month.
"We end up in the same place in three years," Stewart said.
Delaying the electricity rate increase a year, he said, is going to reduce revenue by about $3 million in the 2022-23 fiscal year, but other things in the budget can be moved around to accomplish what is needed.
Two public meetings are scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at the South Regional library and Wednesday at the main library downtown for LUS officials to explain the proposed rate hikes.
LUS needs to sell $40 million in bonds in 2023 so it can build some major projects, Stewart said. Over the next three years LUS officials have proposed $26-30 million in sewer projects, $12-15 million in water projects and $30 million in electric projects.
One of those needs is $6.5 million for the next phase in expansion of the South Sewer Plant on West Bayou Parkway, Steward said. Several phases have been completed on the project to increase treatment capacity from 7 million gallons a day to 12 million gallons a day. The work will help handle growth in the city and minimize overflows.