A suspect has been arrested in a New Year's Eve drive-by shooting injury in New Iberia.
Police say the shooting occurred around 11 p.m. y near the intersection of Ann Street and Twenty Arpent Road.
Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle from which the shots were fired, and 40-year-old LeQuint Livingston was identified by multiple witnesses as the person believed to be responsible for the shooting.
Physical evidence was also found tying Livingston to the shooting, police said.
The victim of the shooting sustained a gunshot to the lower torso and is being treated a local hospital, police said.
Livingston was booked into the Iberia Parish jail on the following: one count of attempted second-degree murder, eight counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of aggravated criminal damage to property; and one count each of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone.
Click here for KATC-TV updates.