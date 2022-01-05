The Moncus Park dedication ceremony scheduled for Saturday will be rescheduled because of the threat of inclement weather, organizers announced Wednesday.
The event will commemorate the park’s opening with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and entertainment. It is still not clear when the ceremony will be rescheduled. Organizers said they would announce it next month.
The weather forecast shows scattered thunderstorms and winds up to 20 mph are expected throughout the weekend in Lafayette.
“This dedication ceremony will kick off the park’s historic ‘Opening Season’ that includes various events and programs throughout the spring,” said the organizers in a press release on Wednesday.
Moncus Park officially opened to the public Jan. 1 after a years-long battle to preserve it. It is free and opens every day from 5 a.m. to 10 pm. The property is monitored at night.
Construction on the park is not finished. Starting Jan. 1, the 4-mile trail, the open lawn, the dog park, and most of the rolling hills and the forest ravine’s areas will be available to the public. The Amphitheater, the playground, the "stroll Across Wetlands," and the Veteran’s Memorial will be ready by late spring. The staff fenced the area still under construction and let the people enjoy the rest of the park for a few more months.
“This community waited long enough for Moncus Park,” said J.P. MacFadyen, executive director of the park, in December. “The opening is certainly an epic milestone,” he added. “It’s a super important milestone. We will continue to develop it.”
The opening season began with a holiday celebration, Christmas in the Park. The 12-night event from Dec. 16 to Dec. 29 with live music, kid’s activities, and art installations gathered hundreds of Lafayette families.