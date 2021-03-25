LHC Group, a Lafayette-based home health care company, will donate $20 million to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to benefit the College of Nursing and Allied Health, university president Joseph Savoie announced Thursday.

It is the largest gift in UL history, Savoie said.

The investment over the next 10 years will create an endowed deanship and a simulation lab and will fund professional development for teachers and students, faculty research and increased scholarships, the university announced at a Thursday news conference.

Some $9 million of the investment will go toward a new health sciences building, a project estimated to cost about $65 million.

UL also plans to rename the College of Nursing to honor the donation, pending approval of the Louisiana System Board of Supervisors.

LHC Group's "investment in the future of this community and in the equipping of nurses with a nationwide reach is transformational and more than a milestone for the university," Savoie said.

In 2020, LHC Group donated $2.5 million to South Louisiana Community College, the largest gift in the history of Louisiana community colleges, as the means for expanding its home health care efforts in six additional rural campuses over the next five years.

The gift will help SLCC build six home-health training labs outside of the present lab, built in 2019 at the Lafayette campus. In addition, it will fund an endowed chair, endowed teaching positions and student scholarships and help create a new, national credential for home health training. The endowed chair will focus its activities on nursing and home health.

LHC Group operations employ more than 32,000 workers and spans 35 states and the District of Columbia.