Water supply at Sherburne Wildlife Management Area in the Atchafalaya Basin has been shut down, state officials announced Tuesday.
The water system “does not meet regulatory requirements” established by the state health department, according to a Department of Wildlife and Fisheries news release. As a result, campers and others using the wildlife area must bring their own water for drinking and washing dishes.
It was not clear what regulatory violations exist, or how they were discovered. A spokesman did not immediately respond to queries.
The wild life area is in the Atchafalaya River basin, between U.S. 190 and Interstate 10.