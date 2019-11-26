The newest syrup to make its way to Louis and Julia Broussard’s table will come by way of an old process, complete with his homegrown sugarcane and a mule on the move.
Broussard, 77 and retired, took up the task 15 years ago of making his own syrup, much like his ancestors did in the old days — au vieux temps — as his fellow French Table language group members say. Back then, he found and purchased cane-grinding equipment in Grant Parish and watched and learned, eventually mastering the process, from someone who knew what he was doing at a little farm near Loreauville.
“I watched them, then started doing it on my own,” Broussard said recently, standing on his property — he owns 14 acres on Nora Broussard Road near Milton — along with scores of guests who drove down the gravel road to watch him grind cane and make syrup. Nearby, 40 gallons of cane juice was undergoing the evaporation stage that would net him about 4 gallons of syrup. At times, he wielded a cane knife — he suggested it was of early 19th century vintage — to shave cane stalks.
In all, some 100 people would take up Broussard's invitation to watch him make syrup on a recent Saturday. Many of them participate in the French Table conversation group that meets in Rayne. William Thibodeaux of the French Table let people on his long email chain know about the event; others learned about it on Facebook.
Broussard said he used cane that he grew himself nearby in five rows, each about 100 feet long. Planting comes in late August or early September. Growing season is over in October and he harvested his cane with the first frost, cutting it to grind.
A longtime friend from Vermilion Parish contributes to the process the use of Thelma, a small, red mule that walks in circles to power the grinder, built around 1890, that pulverizes the stalks. Thelma’s work lasted about two hours.
“He hooks her up and she knows exactly what to do,” Broussard said.
Visitors sampled a variety of foods placed nearby in a three-room cabin that belonged in the family. The Broussards moved it to their property, where they've lived 42 years.
Nearby, a woman spun cotton. Cajun musicians played. There was enough living history in the tight quarters to entertain guests during the long hours of boiling.
Joseph L. and Ovena Savoie of Rayne described the event as “amazing.”
“It’s like a step back in time,” Ovena Savoie said. “We antique a lot and appreciate this. We’ve been here most of the day.”
Meredith Calhoun, 19, of Rayne, said her grandparents go to French Table there. Sitting in a chair, scant yards from the cane juice, she said she loved visiting the Broussards on this brisk November weekend.
“I learned about spinning and we shucked corn,” she said.
Broussard said he took up “the old ways” of producing syrup to recapture the community life he knew in Vermilion Parish and to preserve those ways of life. There’s more to what he’s doing than merely producing syrup to sweeten his coffee or couche couche.
There was a time, he said, when Cajun people gathered in community to butcher calves or make corn meal.
“I just want to keep the process going,” he said, describing that as almost “a mission.”