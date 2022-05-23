Dwight S. “Bo” Ramsay, a decorated veteran of two wars, Lafayette civic leader, oil and gas entrepreneur and golf course owner died Thursday at age 94, according to a statement from his family.
A Purple Heart recipient, Ramsay served in the Army’s 11th Airborne Division. He first served during the occupation of Japan at the end of World War II and later saw combat as a tank commander during the Korean War, where he was wounded defending the infamous Heartbreak Ridge during the winter of 1952.
With a degree in geology from the University of Arkansas following his military service, Ramsay prospected and led several national oil and gas companies to successful discoveries throughout the West and Southwest, before eventually settling in Lafayette to head Alco in the mid-60s.
Following a well-known gas discovery in South Texas in the 1970s, Ramsey formed the now 41-year-old Aries Marine Corporation to provide workboat services to offshore drilling rigs and production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. The company now serves both petroleum and renewable energy industries.
Ramsey was honored as LAGCOE “Looey” in 2011.
Ramsay has given generously to many local and national nonprofits, including St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, Episcopal School of Acadiana, Henderson State College, University of Arkansas, ULL, the Acadiana Symphony, Bridge Ministries and the Community Health Center of Lafayette.
He often said, “I don’t want to see a good charity strapped with debt. It just ties their hands and limits their ability to help,” according to the statement from his family.
Because of his generosity, he was awarded the Civic Cup in 2012.
Ramsay seemed to shy away from the spotlight, but in 2015 he and his wife, Gerry, were two of the 11 victims who were shot at Lafayette's Grand 16 theater.
Former Lafayette Police Chief Jim Craft, who retired at the end of 2015, said he continued to stay in touch with Bo Ramsay, who tried to stop the shooting.
"He's one of the guys who stood up to confront Houser," Craft said in 2016. "He got shot numerous times for it."
Funeral arrangements are pending and are being handled by Fountain Memorial.