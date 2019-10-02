Ground has broken on the redevelopment of the Old Federal Courthouse, the most visible piece of blighted property in downtown Lafayette.
The City of Lafayette and developer OFCH LLC closed a purchase agreement for the two-acre site last month, allowing the long-awaited renovation to move forward. The parties reached the $1.4 million purchase agreement more than 10 months ago with a July 1 deadline for groundbreaking.
Developers were granted a 90-day extension to work out plans for environmental remediation. The new deadline was met, the city has received the agreed upon purchase amount and ownership of the property has transferred to OFCH, Mayor-President Joel Robideaux told City-Parish Council members Tuesday night.
A member of the development team, Addison Henry, said Wednesday the Dec. 31, 2020, deadline for substantial completion remains in effect. Project plans call for 68 residential units and 25,500 square feet of commercial space. Financing for the $15.8 million project will include a mix of investor equity, private debt and federal and state tax credits for historic preservation. Asbestos and lead abatement are the first steps, Henry said, with interior demolition to follow.
The site consists of three buildings that have been vacant for nearly two decades. Robideaux pushed the project to help revitalize downtown with the addition of residential units. Judges and others who work in the nearby 15th Judicial District courthouse fought the plans, saying the site could be used for a sorely needed new state courthouse.