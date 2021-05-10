A Breaux Bridge man is a facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of an infant found in an abandoned car in St. Mary Parish.
Broussard Police executed an arrest warrant on 53-year-old Ervin Melancon on Sunday afternoon, about 24 hours after the baby was discovered in a car near the Intracoastal Bridge on Highway 317. The car was found after a tipster notified authorities of a suspicious vehicle.
Melancon is being held on on suspicion of murder in the St. Mary Parish jail, although no cause of death has been determined. No bail has been set.
Additional information is not currently available, including Melancon’s relationship with the baby and the circumstances of his arrest.