Simone Champagne, Youngsville's chief administrative officer and a candidate in the Lafayette mayor-president race in 2019, is recovering at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center from moderate injuries suffered in a Sunday afternoon car crash.
Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter opened Thursday's council meeting with a moment of silence for her.
Champagne, 65, fractured her back, right hand and left heel during a head-on collision on La. 14, Ritter said during a phone call Friday. She was a passenger in her husband's pick-up truck when the wreck happened at about 4 p.m. Sunday, the mayor said.
Both Champagne and her husband, Gary, had to be removed through the vehicle's windows following the crash, according to Ritter, who wasn't sure of the condition of the driver or any passengers of the other vehicle involved in the crash.
Simone Champagne has undergone surgery for her hand and is expected to undergo another surgery for her heel next week. Her back is being treated without surgery through use of a cast.
Gary Champagne was also treated for injuries at the hospital but has since been released, according to Ritter.
Simone Champagne, who also served as a state legislator for Iberia and Vermilion parishes, is expected to remain hospitalized for about a week longer.
"She's in good spirits," Ritter said. "She's tough, as most people that know Simone could attest to. We're just asking everyone to keep her in their thoughts and prayers."