Migrant workers are accusing an Avoyelles Parish crawfish plant of failing to pay legal wages, providing unsanitary living conditions and forcing them to forfeit wages in a check cashing scheme, among other exploitative labor practices.

Two Mexican citizens who worked for Crawfish Processing LLC last year filed suit in Alexandria federal court Thursday, claiming the company and its owner, Charles Bernard, routinely failed to pay minimum and prevailing wages. Plaintiffs say they also did not receive federally mandated overtime pay while working more than 60 hours per week.

The company also collected $60 per week as rent payments for rat-infested trailers packed with eight or nine people, according to the lawsuit. Also allegedly deducted from weekly paychecks was a $3 fee for cashing checks at a retail market affiliated with Crawfish Processing.

Workers say the company required them to use the check cashing service, which is also how rent was collected. Their lawsuit claims the company profited from the rental trailers and the check cashing services. Workers were also charged for gloves required to do their jobs, the lawsuit claims.

The company also controlled when workers could come and go from the trailers, workers say. A lawyer for the plaintiffs, Caitlin Berberich of Southern Migrant Legal Services, said in an interview the company imposed a nightly curfew and required workers to ask permission to leave on weekends.

Reached by telephone, Bernard said he had not seen the lawsuit and needed to talk with his attorney before commenting.

The plaintiffs, Norma Quinonez and Martha Gaxiola, worked for the plant in Marksville from February to June last year through the H-2B temporary visa program. Crawfish Processing promised on its federal temporary labor application to pay the higher of piece-rate earnings or the prevailing hourly wage of $9.75 for peeling, processing and packaging, according to the lawsuit.

But plaintiffs say the company did not properly track their hours, and that wages routinely fell short of both the prevailing wage and the federal minimum hourly wage of $7.25.

Berberich said paychecks sometimes reported hourly wages for processing and piece-rate wages for peeling, obscuring the total hours worked. She said she did not know why Crawfish Processing documented wages in that fashion, but that it is not uncommon to do so as a way to avoid keeping track of hours.

“You get a paystub that says the total number of pounds that you peeled, but the hours you took to accomplish that piece are not necessarily reported,” Berberich said. “If your paystub does not tell you the number of hours you were worked, that could hypothetically hide the fact that workers are getting underpaid.”

Plaintiffs say the company has employed practices since 2019, and has employed 195 H-2B workers in that time.

The U.S. Dept. of Labor in December separately found that Crawfish Processing failed to pay required sick leave after workers contracted coronavirus. The company was required to pay $42,900 in back wages to 55 employees.