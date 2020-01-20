Carlos Harvin, who ran unsuccessfully for Lafayette mayor-president in 2019 as the lone Democrat, was appointed to a new position created by Republican Mayor-President Josh Guillory, who was sworn in Jan. 6.
Guillory, in a news release, said he appointed Carlos Harvin as his chief of minority affairs.
"Carlos will serve as the liaison for minority affairs issues on a day-to-day basis as we listen carefully to the concerns of community stakeholders," Guillory said in the news release. "His unique perspective and relationships will be invaluable to ensuring we treat all of our citizens fairly. With his help, my administration will advance our inclusion efforts in a robust and timely manner."
A position in the mayor-president's office, chief community engagement officer, has been changed to chief of minority affairs. Guillory reduced the chief community engagement officer's salary by $2,798 a year, bringing it to $50,000 a year.
Harvin's professional, civic and educational background are an excellent fit for the newly-created role, the news release states.
While attending high school in Florida, Harvin said during the mayor-president's race, he was called to the ministry and attended the seminary to become a Catholic priest. He attended Catholic University in Washington, D.C., but parted with the Catholic Church over a commitment to a lifetime of celibacy. He was ordained in 1991 as a priest in the Imani Temple African American Catholic Congregation, where marriage was an option.
Harvin moved to Lafayette in 1993 and helped form Imani Temple No. 49. He later left Imani to become pastor of the non-denominational New Beginnings Church, while selling life insurance and preparing for his license to handle retirements and investments. He also was employed at South Louisiana Community College as business development officer and served on the Workforce Investment Board of Lafayette Consolidated Government and vice president of the Lafayette Charter Foundation.
On the last day of qualifying for the mayor-president's race, Harvin entered the race as a Democrat against three Republicans and a no-party candidate. When Guillory and Carlee Alm-LaBar, the no-party candidate, emerged as the top vote-getters in the primary, Harvin chose not to endorse either candidate. Both Guillory and Alm-LaBar said they had no deal with Harvin to give him a job in exchange for an endorsement.