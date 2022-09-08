Lafayette City Council Member Liz Webb Hebert was on the phone Thursday with her mom when the news broke: Queen Elizabeth II had died at the age of 96.
Hebert and her 70-year-old mother, Ann Carter Webb, poured a cup of tea in honor of Britain's longest-reigning monarch.
"She was the picture of elegance," Hebert said. "And she was revolutionary at the time when she came on because women weren't leaders, especially when she took the crown so young. She opened up Buckingham Palace to the public like it had never been seen before."
Webb is a native of Huntingdon, which is near Cambridge, England. Although she moved to Louisiana at 19 and stuck around after falling in love with Lafayette, Webb has held tight to her homeland, where her parents lived until they died.
"My mom has always done a really great job of carrying her ties to England," Hebert said. "We visited quite a few times growing up, and I still have great memories of spending time with my grandparents there."
Hebert didn't look to the queen for guidance in her elected position, but the council member said there's still something to be learned from her 70 years on the throne.
"It's so different," Hebert said. "But if anything, I just looked to her for her strength. And how she handled herself in public is something to be respected, especially in the way that I conduct myself in public and council and representing my people well."
Aileen Bennett, a Lafayette designer, illustrator and writer, moved to Louisiana from London 20 years ago. She is a dual citizen of both England and America.
"Having a queen is all I've ever known," Bennett said. "She was one of a kind for sure."
Aileen Hernandez, who owns Parc Lane Boutique in River Ranch, is an England native who is currently working toward becoming an American citizen.
"I kind of expected this," Hernandez said of Thursday's news. "I'm still a little shocked. I think it's a great loss for England. I think she's been a spectacular leader of the country, and she showed such resilience."
Hernandez went to a prominent, all-girls boarding school in London called the Royal Soldiers' Daughters' School.
She moved from London to New Orleans in 1991. After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Hernandez moved to Baton Rouge, where she opened her first location of Parc Lane. A few years later, she opened her second store in Lafayette, where she eventually moved upon falling in love with the people and community.
On days like Thursday, Hernandez feels especially close to her native country.
"I'm just very, very proud to be British," Hernandez said. "But I think after being in the States longer than I was in England, I feel compelled to be as authentic and as real as I can be. And, to me, at this point in my life, that means carrying my husband's name and becoming and holding a dual citizenship."
Hernandez chuckled when asked her feelings about King Charles III, the opinionated 73-year-old who took the throne Thursday after his mom's death.
"Oh, God," Hernandez said. "He's immediately king. Obviously, I have to respect that and support him and know that he'll do well for England. I hope he does half the job his mum did."
Hebert also laughed when asked her feelings on Britain's first new monarch in 70 years.
"I think we're following tradition," Hebert said. "And tradition is beautiful."