Gregg Gothreaux, who has led the Lafayette Economic Development Authority for 26 years, is stepping down as president and CEO.

"Later this year I will be retiring from LEDA," Gothreaux said in a statement Tuesday." I have had a rewarding career filled with wonderful mentors, insightful leaders, supportive commissioners and the best staff in the world! To all of them, and so many more, thank you! I look forward to retirement but I will miss all of you with all my heart."

A Louisiana native, Gothreaux was appointed president and CEO of LEDA in July 1995 after beginning his career in the 1980s as an economic developer for Gulf States Utilities in Lake Charles.

Gothreaux earned a bachelor's degree from LSU in 1980 and also graduated from the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute, as well as Leadership Lafayette V and Leadership Louisiana.

LEDA operates four business parks across Lafayette Parish, has been active in promoting the completion of Interstate 49 through Lafayette to New Orleans and has been active in attracting high tech businesses to Lafayette, including CGI and Costco.

Next Move Group is conducting the search for Gothreaux's replacement. Details are available at thenextmovegroup.com/lafayette. The ad places the salary at $250,000 a year plus benefits. Deadline to apply is noon July 14.