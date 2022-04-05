A Lafayette development company accusing the Northway Economic Development District board of establishing unauthorized reserve accounts and is accusing the administrative manager of overreach.
The executive director of the Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority, which was hired as administrative manager of the Northway EDD, said the LPTFA and board did nothing wrong and pointed to confusion on the part of company officials.
In a letter dated Monday, John Ford, president, and Ravis Martinez, vice president of corporate strategy, both with Pride Opportunity Developers, notified the Northway Economic Development District Board of "specific failures" and requested remedies within 30 days per a cooperative endeavor agreement between the three entities involved.
Pride Opportunity Developers is a Louisiana-based real estate development firm serving as the sponsor organization for the Northway EDD just as the Downtown Development District is the sponsoring organization for the Downtown EDD.
The five Lafayette City Council members serve as the board of the EDDs.
The district is one of five created in late 2019 by the former Lafayette City-Parish Council and former Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Joel Robideaux as a way to generate money to invest in infrastructure and projects to promote economic development. The districts were created without including residences so that a sales tax could be collected in each district without needing a vote of the people.
Ford, in a March 18 letter to City Councilman Glenn Lazard, who is chairman of Northway EDD, said Pride Opportunity Developers would not attend the March 21 board meeting and did not support any item on the agenda requiring the company's approval until company representatives have time to evaluate and approve them.
Kevin Blanchard, LPTFA executive director, said a $250,000 proposal by POD to work with two consulting firms on a feasibility study for developing the district was on the March 21 agenda but was withdrawn by the company.
At its March 21 meeting, the Northway EDD Board voted to establish new reserve accounts, including:
- An administrative expense reserve account, $40,000, up to 10% of revenue per fiscal year, for general district operations, administration and activities such as accounting and auditing.
- A project application evaluation expense reserve account, $20,000, up to 5% of revenue per fiscal year, for district expenses during the review and evaluation of applications.
- An approved project facilitation and monitoring expense report account, $80,000, up to 5% of revenue per fiscal year, for district expenses during the facilitation and monitoring of an approved project.
- A district planning expense reserve account, $175,000, up to 7% of revenue per fiscal year, for planning activities by the district in the EDD, including the cost of outside consultants.
- A future project reserve account, $1.2 million, up to 30% of revenue per fiscal year, to build up funds over time for approved projects.
- A contingency reserve account, $15,000, up to 3% of revenue per fiscal year, for unforseen unbudgeted miscellaneous district expenses.
When a reserve account reaches the projected amount, no additional money will be added, Blanchard said, unless the board votes to change the limit.
Martinez said on Monday the company is contesting the use of EDD funds they believe are restricted to economic development projects, not reserves, per a cooperative endeavor agreement. The company also objects to administrative charges above the 5% agreed upon in the cooperative endeavor agreement unless the company specifically approves the change.
Everything was approved by attorneys, Blanchard said Tuesday. Addressing the overreach allegation, Blanchard said the board hired LPTFA for $13,000 a year for administrative work, bookkeeping, auditing, his time and the program coordinator's time.
"I think it's a fair deal," he said, "but more importantly, the board thinks it's a fair deal."
The cooperative endeavor agreement assigns Pride an advisory position that does not include approval of a budget or hiring the administrative manager, Blanchard said.
Regarding the reserves approved by the board March 21, Blanchard said the cooperative endeavor agreement calls for a minimum of a 5% administrative reserve, but the board chose to place 10% in reserve in case sales tax collections drop. The district will have enough money in reserve to operate for a year, he said.
"It's responsible budgeting," Blanchard said. "It's a responsible, conservative way to run these districts."