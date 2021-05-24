Nathan Perrodin knew his life would change in a big way soon after graduating from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He just wasn't prepared for how much it would change overnight.
Perrodin, 23, had packed his entire life in a moving truck a few days after earning his bachelor's degree for a big move to Colorado to begin a job as a biomedical engineering tech. During the long journey, however, someone stole his U-Haul truck filled with all of his belongings and his Ford Mustang in tow behind it.
"The past three days have felt like three weeks, if I'm being honest," Perrodin said in a Sunday phone interview.
Perrodin and his sister, who lives in Colorado, left Lafayette Wednesday for the first leg of the long journey. They arrived at their uncle's home in Dallas around 10 p.m. Wednesday to stay the night.
Perrodin says he remembers checking to be sure the U-Haul was locked before going to sleep around midnight.
The next thing Perrodin remembers is his uncle waking him up around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
"He says, 'Nathan, we have a problem. The U-Haul is gone,'" Perrodin said.
Police would find the U-Haul abandoned in a Dallas alley just before noon Thursday.
All of his moving boxes had been torn open, the contents of which had been strewn about in the stormy Thursday weather. Perrodin's couches and mattresses were rain-soaked, as were his clothes and other belongings.
Anything of value was missing, including his workout equipment, guitar, laptop, iPad and air gun. The few things that were salvageable smelled putrid, he said.
"My graduation gown was muddy," Perrodin said. "They didn't take my diploma, thank God."
His Mustang was nowhere to be found.
Perrodin said authorities believe the person or people responsible knew well what they were doing when they broke into the U-Haul and hotwired it in the upscale residential area.
While Perrodin's plans changed in an instant, he didn't have to cope with it alone. His sister started an online fundraiser to ease some of the immediate financial burden he faced. His uncle and aunt helped him file the necessary forms with police, insurance and U-Haul.
"Those three really helped me keep a clear mind and figure out what to do next and kept me grounded while everything was chaotic around me," Perrodin said. "I'm really thankful this happened at my uncle's house and that I wasn't alone at a hotel somewhere."
More than $12,000 was raised in three days through GoFundMe to help Perrodin get back on his feet. He estimates that he lost $14,000 worth of belongings in the U-Haul.
After the unexpected delay, Perrodin packed what he could salvage in a smaller moving truck and arrived in Colorado on Saturday night.
He was supposed to start his new job on Monday but will begin working on Tuesday instead to give him time to purchase a new bed and other essentials that were lost in the U-Haul.
The overwhelming amount of support he's received in the last few days has reminded him of how much good there is in the world, he said.
"The amount of support from the community and my family and friends has just been phenomenal," Perrodin said. "Going through college, you feel like you're never enough. There are so many demands placed on you. But when you see the impact you have had on others and the impact they can have on you, it's just phenomenal."