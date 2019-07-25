Visitors are now able to see the state's first cloned cow, and the trip won't take you very far, according to KATC.
The cow lives at Circle T Cattle Company in Church Point.
Bob Thibodeaux purchased a cow in 2008 that went on to win awards all over the world.
She was such a prize cow, Thibodeaux decided to have her cloned.
Eight over nine, as they call her, is a little over a year-old. She's just like any other cow except she's a clone.
"She's exactly like her mother is. Everything about her is like her. I remember when her mother was that young, she looked exactly like that," said Thibodeaux.
Eight over nine doesn't even realize she's a cow. She acts more like a dog and she doesn't shy away from the attention.
You can visit the state's first cloned cow by appointment by calling Circle T Cattle Company at (337) 278-1384.
