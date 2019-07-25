CLoned cow
Buy Now

Louisiana's first cloned cow lives at Circle T Cattle Company in Church Point.

 KATC photo

Visitors are now able to see the state's first cloned cow, and the trip won't take you very far, according to KATC.

The cow lives at Circle T Cattle Company in Church Point.

Bob Thibodeaux purchased a cow in 2008 that went on to win awards all over the world.

She was such a prize cow, Thibodeaux decided to have her cloned.

Eight over nine, as they call her, is a little over a year-old. She's just like any other cow except she's a clone.

"She's exactly like her mother is. Everything about her is like her. I remember when her mother was that young, she looked exactly like that," said Thibodeaux.

Eight over nine doesn't even realize she's a cow. She acts more like a dog and she doesn't shy away from the attention.

You can visit the state's first cloned cow by appointment by calling Circle T Cattle Company at (337) 278-1384.

Read the full story here.

View comments