The Coast Guard and local agencies are searching Friday for one person aboard an overdue vessel in Vermilion Bay, according to a statement from the Coast Guard.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report from St. Mary Sheriff’s Department at 8:35 p.m. Thursday of an overdue boat.
The vessel is a tan and white 17-foot Boston Whaler with a trawling system off the stern.
The man aboard left Cypremort Point and was scheduled to arrive at Marsh Island on Thursday afternoon.
The following agencies are involved in the search:
- Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile C-130 Hercules aircrew
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew
- Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Morgan City 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew
- Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Morgan City 24-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew
- Two Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 24-foot Response Boat-Small boat crews
- Coast Guard Auxiliary aircrew
- St. Mary Sheriff’s Department
- Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Department
- Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries
Anyone with any information please contact Coast Guard Sector New Orleans command center at (504) 365-2209.