Coast Guard stock

The Advocate file photo

The Coast Guard and local agencies are searching Friday for one person aboard an overdue vessel in Vermilion Bay, according to a statement from the Coast Guard.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report from St. Mary Sheriff’s Department at 8:35 p.m. Thursday of an overdue boat.

The vessel is a tan and white 17-foot Boston Whaler with a trawling system off the stern.

The man aboard left Cypremort Point and was scheduled to arrive at Marsh Island on Thursday afternoon.

The following agencies are involved in the search:

  • Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile C-130 Hercules aircrew
  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew
  • Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Morgan City 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew
  • Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Morgan City 24-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew
  • Two Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 24-foot Response Boat-Small boat crews
  • Coast Guard Auxiliary aircrew
  • St. Mary Sheriff’s Department
  • Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Department
  • Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries

Anyone with any information please contact Coast Guard Sector New Orleans command center at (504) 365-2209.

