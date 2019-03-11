T.M. Landry College Prep students were back at school Monday morning after the school secured approval to occupy a portion of its new space on Moss Street.

The controversial school broke its lease at its previous home on Rees Street in Breaux Bridge in sudden fashion last month to move into a storage facility at 3403 Moss St., but the State Fire Marshal’s Office barred occupancy because school officials hadn’t submitted a fire plan.

That left 75 students without a place to go to school for more than a week as officials scrambled to meet the Fire Marshal’s demands and find temporary space.

The Fire Marshal last week approved the school’s fire plans, including installation of fire partition, hollow metal doors and a fire alarm system, among other items, although the plans lacked certain required items that will need to be individually submitted and reviewed, according to Fire Marshal spokeswoman Ashley Rodrigue. These include emergency lighting, fire alarm shop drawings and an alternative to a sprinkler system, Rodrigue said.

The school’s chairman, Greg Davis, said Monday the school has secured building permits and was in the process of hiring a contractor. Davis said he hoped construction would take only a few weeks.

“This is not like major construction work, so it’s possible we can get this done within 30 to 45 days,” Davis said.

For now, occupancy is allowed in a 4,293-foot portion of the building, or a little less than one quarter of the overall space. The partial occupancy approval expires in 180 days, and it is contingent on the school designating one person to conduct and document safety checks during operating hours. The school is also required to conduct monthly fire drills and have extra fire extinguishers on site.

The New York Times reported late last year that T.M. Landry allegedly falsified transcripts to get students into elite colleges, while the co-founder and lead teacher, Michael Landry, was accused of physically abusing students. The school is not recognized by state education authorities and receives no public funding, and the scandal following The Times article upended its carefully cultivated reputation for helping disadvantaged students succeed with a non-traditional approach.