Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory hired his former military commander for a newly created administrative position that comes with a $280,224 two-year salary and use of a vehicle.
Mike Hicks has been hired as executive chief of staff to oversee a multitude of construction projects underway or in the planning stages at Lafayette Consolidated Government due in part to an influx of federal funding through the COVID relief effort, the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Lafayette Parish Council on Dec. 1 unanimously approved an ordinance creating the new position, authorizing the administration to seek and hire someone for the two-year job that pays $280,224 over two years. The money is coming from the Parish Council reserves.
Because the position is an appointment of the mayor-president, not a civil service job, Guillory was not required to conduct a formal search that requires advertising the position, Tonya Trcalek, LCG communications and media specialist, said.
Guillory selected Hicks, who lives in Lafayette and was Guillory's commanding officer when both served in the Army, Trcalek said.
The mayor-president early in his term split the public works department into three, public works, drainage and traffic, roads and bridges. Instead of a single director, there now are three.
The new position is needed in part because not all of the hundres of capital projects happening now or about to start fall under the public works department, Jamie Angelle, chief communications officer, said in a Nov. 19 interview. They span parks, community development and planning and drainage, he said.
"It's a volume issue," Angelle said. "Even if we had one public works director, there are so many projects happening we need keep up with them."
Guillory, Angelle said, "wants to get projects done sooner rather than later. In the past, going from approval to cutting the ribbon on a project can take years. This is an effort to improve efficiency.
Hicks is described in a press release from Lafayette Consolidated Government as a retired colonel with the U.S. Army and a combat veteran with 30 years in the military.
Retired since September 2021, Hicks' LinkedIn page says he served more than three years as deputy director of operations and readiness with the U.S. Army Forces Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina; two years as commander of the Warrior Transition Battalion at Fort Stewart, Georgia; and one year as chief of staff, deputy commanding general, Army National Guard and one year as force provider, both at Fort Bragg.