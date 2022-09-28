Ten people, including a school librarian and university professor, have applied for a vacant seat on the Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control, which in the past year has been stacked with Christian conservatives as it deals with requests to ban books and restrict LGBTQ materials.
The Lafayette Parish Council is expected to vote Tuesday to fill a vacancy on the library board created when Vice President Landon Boudreaux resigned in late July to pursue a new job and graduate school. The board members are volunteers and are not paid to serve.
For the past year, the council has selected for the board people with Christian and conservative ideologies, including a man who protested Drag Queen Story Time at the library in 2018. Robert Judge, who was elected board president after having served less than a year on the board, has voted to ban an LGBTQ book, attempted to have the board fire a civil service library manager who erected a teen book display that included LGBTQ books and attempted to remove all librarian input into a committee that determines whether to ban books at the request of patrons.
Applicants include Tiffany Abshire, Susan Benoit, Roslyn Bergeron, Aimée Dominique, Alice Ferguson, Erika Godfrey, Christie Maloyed, Erasto Padron Jr., Alicia Roberts and Azadeh Yazdi-Kaufman.
- Abshire has been a librarian since 1994, first as assistant director and children's librarian at the Vermilion Parish Library from January 1994 until June 2001, supervising eight library branches. The Lafayette resident then became school librarian at Mount Carmel and Eaton Park Elementary in Abbeville from August 2018 to the present. She has a master's degree in library and information science from LSU.
- Benoit was executive assistant to Public Service Commissioner Scott Angelle from 2013-2017. She worked at UNOCAL in Lafayette from 1982-2001 after earning a bachelor's degree in petroleum engineering from LSU in 1982.
- Bergeron is the owner and operator of Fresca Pelle in Lafayette since 2011. She previously worked at a women's fitness center, a day spa and salon, and was a bookkeeper at a farm and with the city of Kaplan. Bergeron served on the Louisiana Crawfish Farmers Association executive board and on the Louisiana Farm Bureau Crawfish Board.
- Dominique, a resident of Lafayette since 1997, has been in private practice focusing on wellness counseling, spiritual emergence and transformation, including a labyrinth retreat facilitator. She previously worked at hospitals and treatment facilities as a clinical social worker. She earned a master of social work from Tulane University in 1988.
- Ferguson spent 37 years as an award-winning newspaper journalist and editor, and working on the faculty of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She has experience in communications in small group and interpersonal settings as well as public relations and media settings. A resident of Lafayette, Ferguson is a volunteer with Indivisible Acadiana and is trained by the university as an LGBTQ+ ally.
- Godfrey who has a master's degree in education and is a resident of Lafayette, has been owner and director of Brilliant Minds of Lafayette since June of 2020. She also has been a tutor with The Tutorhouse in Lafayette since February 2013 and was a lead teacher with the Lafayette Parish School System from August 2010-February 2020.
- Maloyed, since moving to Lafayette in 2015 to work at UL, has been involved with the League of Women Voters, the 705 Young Acadiana Leaders and is a graduate of Leadership Lafayette. A member of the Lafayette Parish Library Foundation Board, she co-chaired the annual awards ceremony in June, raising $10,000 for the library system. An author and political commentator, Maloyed has a doctorate degree in political science.
- Padron, a Lafayette resident, has been an information system security engineer at L3 Harris Technologies in Broussard since January. He previously worked in cyber security for the U.S. Air Force and private firms dating back to 2015. Padron earned a bachelor's degree in informatics at UL in 2017.
- Roberts has a bachelor's degree in applied behavior analysis from Central Methodist University and a master's degree in applied behavior analysis from Ball State University. Since January 2015, she has been employed at BrightSpots Behavior and Learning. She previously worked as an emergency department technician, midwifery intern and radio morning show co-host.
- Yazdi-Kaufman has more than 20 years of professional experience in marketing, strategic communications and public relations. Her work experience has included campaign manager with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, communications coordinator with the Louisiana Special School District and marketing and recruitment director with the Lafayette Parish school system. She served on the Northeast Library steering committee and is on the Evangeline Thruway Redevelopment Committee.