A student from North Vermilion High School and a 31-year-old Carencro man lost their lives on Saturday after a head-on crash.
Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Ramsie Baumgardner, 18, of Maurice, was driving south on the U.S. 167 near Lurby Road, in Maurice, when her car struck another vehicle proceeding the wrong way. The second driver was Brandon Isaac, according to police .
Louisiana State Police said Isaac and Baumgardner died at the hospital. Toxicology reports are still pending, and the crash remains under investigation.
Friends and family members took to social media to express grief over the loss of two lives.
A GoFundMe campaign raised almost $30,000 in less than 24 hours to help the family of Ramsie Baumgardner.
“The message we would want to send to the community with this initiative is that you truly need to be cautious behind the wheel. You never know what could happen or how someone else's or your driving can affect your life,” said Johnathan Bulot, who organized the fundraising.
Bulot is a fraternity brother of Riley Baumgardner, Ramsie’s sister, at the University of Louisiana in Lafayette. “Riley is a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, and the entire Zeta Omega chapter was saddened hearing about the accident,” Bulot said. “We immediately took action and looked to assist the family in this awful situation.”
“My godchild was so awesome. I’m gonna miss you so much Rampsie,” wrote in a Facebook post, Brett Baumgardner. “You made life fun. No words can take away your loss. Your smile was so awesome. You were amazing. Fly high Ram. Until we meet again.”
Ramsie Baumgardner was a senior at North Vermilion High School in Maurice. The school organized a community vigil in her memory at the North Vermilion High School Gymnasium, on Monday 24 at 6.30 pm.
“We just talked and ate Canes in your car at the Ken Cole tournament yesterday,” mourned Molly Cortez, a Ramsie’s friend. “Fly high to my wrestling tournament buddy.”
Friends of Isaac also used Facebook to share their farewell messages. “Today when I got that phone call my heart just broke into a million pieces. I’m just lost for words,” wrote Shelbie Lynn Fike, Isaac’s friend.
“Still having a hard time believing it’s true. I have been blessed to have a few friends that have been around since we were just kids. I will miss you and I will forever remember all the crazy times we have shared!!! RIP B you will be truly missed!!!!”
Erica Isaac, Brandon's brother, shared her thoughts on Facebook, too.
“Still lost for words. Losing a sibling is something I can’t quite explain and came too early for me. If you knew my brother and I, we fought left and right but we always had each other’s back when times got hard,” she wrote.
“We loved each other in our way! I know you’re here with us and know we’re going to take care of your sweet little girl ALWAYS. I LOVE AND WILL FOREVER MISS YOU BUBBA. You get to be with Uncle TJ now and eat all the dang PIZZA you desire.”
In 2021 Louisiana experienced 997 highway fatalities and 914 crashes. Both represent increases of 20% over the previous year, according to the state DOTD. The record for highway fatalities was 993, which was set in 2007.
The state experienced the deadliest Thanksgiving weekend in seven years, with a total of 16 crashes and 21 fatalities reported between Nov. 24-29. In the three weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas there have been at least 59 crashes and 68 fatalities, Eric Dauphine, DOTD District 3 administrator, said in a news conference in December. Of those, 15 were in Acadiana.