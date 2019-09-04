Mayor-President Joel Robideaux made last-minute appeals to the Lafayette City-Parish Council on Tuesday and Wednesday to preserve three items included in his proposed 2019-20 budget.
In a series of memos sent to council members, Robideaux asked the council not to increase the budget for the sheriff's office for parish jail operations; to transfer money from a Louisiana Avenue extension project to drainage, as he budgeted; and to keep drainage money in a stormwater diversion fund instead of creating a new council reserve fund to hold the money.
In a Sept. 3 memo, Robideaux argues against allocating more money to jail operations. Sheriff Mark Garber asked the council for $1.7 million to cover the salaries of 35 deputies who work at the jail. Robideaux, who declined to put the additional money in his budget proposal, asked the council to hold off on budgeting the additional money until city-parish attorneys provide a "clear opinion" on the issue.
At a budget meeting last week attended by Garber in which he appealed to the council for the extra money, Robideaux was conspicuously absent during the discussion, returning to the meeting as soon at the Sheriff's Office funding discussion ended.
Robideaux, in a Sept. 4 memo, asked the council to keep $7.1 million he budgeted for drainage. He proposed taking money from a Louisiana Avenue extension project that's outside the city.
The mayor-president also opposes a proposal to transfer drainage money from stormwater diversion to a council reserve fund, according to another Sept. 4 memo to the council. Doing so, he said, will make it politically easier for the new council taking office in January to transfer the money to other projects because the money won't be sitting in an account described as drainage.
The council is expected to consider these three items and more during a hearing that begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 705 W. University Ave. The council is expected to adopt the 2019-20 budget at that meeting.