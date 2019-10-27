South Louisiana Community College is looking for the community's help fighting hunger among its student population.
In response to increased national and local awareness about student hunger, the college's Beta Xi Omega chapter of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society has partnered with the Office of Student Engagement and the Center for Minority Excellence to help fight hunger insecurity at the institution.
Free food shelves were recently set up on several SLCC campuses to provide food to students who might not have the ability to have a meal while on campus. The response was even higher than anticipated, according to a prepared statement from SLCC.
That's why PTK leaders are hosting a food drive to increase inventory for the food shelves. The Friday Food Fight food drive will take place Nov. 1. Food items can be dropped off at SLCC’s Lafayette campus, 1101 Bertrand Drive in Lot I anytime between 1 and 3 p.m. Friday or by driving through the gravel drive off of Lot E at 320 Devalcourt St. between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.
The group is asking for the following: macaroni and cheese cups; soup cups; pasta cups; Pop Tarts; breakfast bars; fruit snacks; cracker packs; trail mix packs; snack size chips; bottled water.
All of Acadiana is invited to make a donation. Donations will also be accepted on a continuing basis at the SLCC Lafayette Campus Ardoin Building, Office of Student Engagement (Room 403 A-B) or at the Center for Minority Excellence (Suite 105).
For more information about the Friday Food Fight Food Drive, contact the Office of Student Engagement at (337) 521-6611.