Missing Lafayette woman Jenny Sweet has been found safe in Duson.
Sweet, 36, was reported missing to the Lafayette Police Department on April 19. The woman, who was homeless, had fallen silent on April 12 after reaching out for help through social media and agreeing to seek medical care for wounds, according to her friends.
Kristen Kahanek, a friend who has acted as a spokesperson for Sweet's family, led the effort to find the woman through sharing digital flyers on social media and printed flyers at businesses in the area she was last seen. Kahanek said someone who saw Sweet's information on Facebook reached out to share location information.
Lafayette Sheriff's deputies and friends approached the Duson address on Thursday, where Sweet was found injured but alive. Sweet was treated for burns and other wounds at a local hospital and has since returned to the Duson home.
"She was very humbled by the amount of outpouring of people who kind of came to her side and were willing to be compassionate toward her," Kahanek said. "People have been very gracious as far as helping offer food and things like that."
Kahanek said friends and family are planning to keep an eye on Sweet, who has posted publicly on Facebook about suffering from domestic abuse, in the weeks ahead. They've also brought her food, clothing and personal care products.
"We're trying to be there for her and let her know we're safe people for her to open up to," Kahanek said. "I really want to thank anybody who took the time to share the story because it got the people who needed to see it to get Jenny care."