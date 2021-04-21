Family and friends will gather Saturday to grieve LSU freshman and Opelousas native Kori Gauthier.

A funeral service for Gauthier, 18, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Our Savior’s Church in Opelousas, followed by interment at St. Leo the Great Catholic Cemetery in Leonville. Pastor Nick Carroll will officiate the service. Gauthier is survived by her parents, Misti Ravare and LeVar Gauthier, three brothers and two sisters, her obituary said.

Gauthier’s body was recovered from the Mississippi River in St. John the Baptist Parish on April 13 after a tugboat crew member alerted authorities to a body in the river. She was missing for roughly a week when her body was recovered. A preliminary report from the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office determined she died from drowning, though the Coroner’s Office emphasized the findings were preliminary and could be subject to change.

The teen’s disappearance garnered widespread attention after her uncle, Spencer Gauthier, shared a call to action on Facebook pushing for help finding his niece. Spencer Gauthier described his niece as “the sweetest person you would ever meet.” While the end result of the search for Gauthier was tragic, he said recovery of her body offers the family a starting point to begin healing.

Spencer Gauthier said in a video his niece loved music, especially country, and the relatives would constantly trade songs back and forth. He tearfully offered one last song for the 18-year-old: Stevie Wonder’s “These Three Words.”

"Life is worth living. In all honesty, life is worth living," he said in a video post. "Never give up. As you guys can see, a nation of people came together for my niece. That same nation of people would come to your side … We're all in this together."

In the days since her death, loved ones have remembered the teen as a caring, bright and hard working young woman who loved to dance. Gauthier graduated from the Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts in 2020 with a focus on dance and also taught at Lisa’s Studio of Dance in Arnaudville, her uncle said.

“She was the star of the stage and the dancer that everyone's eyes were drawn to, ever since she was tiny….She was quiet but she was fierce. Her smile and kind heart lit up the room. I am forever grateful for the time I got to have Kori in my life. Many hearts were touched by Kori,” Lisa’s instructor Carmen Leger wrote on Gauthier’s obituary tribute page.

Former Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts teacher Junius Egby said Gauthier easily stood out from the crowd. Egby taught at MACA for about 11 years and said few students shined like Gauthier, whom he taught English and social studies for three years.

Gauthier was a young woman of strong character -- compassionate, hard working, disciplined and dependable. She was a leader in the classroom and in extracurricular activities, like student council and the Renaissance Club, and was the first to raise her hand in classroom discussions, always bringing thorough research and fresh ideas to the table, Egby said.

When Gauthier served on the prom committee, Egby said she inspired her peers to commit to the project even as enthusiasm waned and she pushed to get the job done.

“She was like the model student you’d want,” he said.

Egby said he was always struck by how close Gauthier was with her parents and grandparents, who always made a point to attend every school performance, fundraiser and function they could. She had a similarly warm relationship with her peers and was the kind of student others looked up to -- Gauthier was big on inclusion, and would stand up for others, he said.

The educator said it’s been difficult to process and understand Gauthier’s death.

Gauthier was reported missing April 7 after the education major did not show up for class, work or a doctor’s appointment. Family members traced her cell phone to a salvage yard in Baton Rouge and learned her car was struck by another vehicle while sitting empty on the Interstate 10 Mississippi River bridge; her phone, wallet and other belongings were still inside. Baton Rouge law enforcement did not contact the family after towing the vehicle.

Law enforcement officials said they used cell phone tracking and video footage to compile a timeline of events related to the case. Using that timeline — "combined with other evidence we shared with Kori's parents that we are not at liberty to disclose publicly out of respect for their privacy — we have concluded that there was no criminal activity or foul play involved," officials said in the statement.

Egby wrote Gauthier a recommendation letter for her college application and the teacher and pupil had emailed in the fall, when Gauthier reached out to let Egby know she was settling in well at LSU and was adapting around pandemic-related changes to her school experience. He said he cheered her progress and reminded her he was always available if she needed advice or a listening ear.

“It’s a big loss for everybody,” he said.