The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is ranked among Forbes’ “Best Value Colleges 2019.”
UL Lafayette weighs in at No. 203 of 299 schools cited in the business magazine’s fourth annual list. Three other Louisiana universities also made the ranking: LSU, No. 110; Louisiana Tech, No. 159; and the University of New Orleans, No. 250.
Forbes evaluated data for 645 public and private colleges and universities in all 50 states that award four-year degrees. The purpose of the comparison is to “help students and their families evaluate the likely return on their investment,” according to a press release. Private for-profit schools and the United States’ five service academies were not included.
The publication considered school quality, net price, net debt, timely graduation (within six years), and mid-career alumni earnings.
Forbes editors also took into account access for low-income students, based on the percentage of each school’s student body that receives federal Pell Grants. Unlike federal student loans, Pell Grants don’t have to be paid back by recipients.
See the entire list and read more about the magazine’s methodology here: forbes.com/best-value-colleges/#76baabbc245b.