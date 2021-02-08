The first Black woman to serve as St. Landry Parish sheriff has died, the agency announced in a Monday Facebook post.
Laura Balthazar worked at the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office from 1980 until her retirement in 2006. She climbed up the ranks during her time at the agency, serving as secretary to the chief deputy, head of communications, assistant warden, chief civil and criminal deputy, and interim sheriff.
She was the first Black woman to hold the title of assistant warden, chief criminal deputy and sheriff, according to current Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz.
One of Balthazar's most valued programs was one geared toward senior citizens, Guidroz said, noting that the program won a national award last year. The pandemic has halted the program, but it will continue once it is safe to meet again, according to Guidroz.
"Her belief in God and her strength of character helped so many employees in their career in law enforcement and considered her their 'at work mother,'" Guidroz wrote. "Our hearts and prayers are with her family in this time of sorrow."
This is a developing story that will be updated.