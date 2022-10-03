A social media post threatening to kill students and staff members at Lafayette High School resulted in a five-hour lockdown and one arrest, according to a statement from the Lafayette Police Department.
It also resulted in worried parents, many of whom lined Congress Street for hours, praying and texting with their children inside.
The school was placed on lockdown immediately after LPD became aware of the threat, according to Matthew Benoit, spokesperson for the police department. During the lockdown, while officers were on scene, the 911 call center received a call stating there was a student on campus with a gun near one of the buildings, Benoit said.
Law enforcement searched the campus, along with all buildings and no student was found to be in possession of a firearm. After the campus was secured and searched, the lock down was lifted about 2 p.m., Benoit said, and students were released.
An LHS student was detained and interviewed by investigators regarding the anonymous phone call to 911. The juvenile student was arrested for terrorizing and booked into the juvenile detention center for Terrorizing.
Another juvenile who was not involved in the incident was arrested for trespassing after walking on campus during the lockdown.
Students on Monday shared a screen shot of a tweet from an account called @hatelhs that contained a threat to shoot and kill an LHS student and teachers. The tweet has since been deleted for violating Twitter rules.
A parent who said she has two sons inside the school — a student and a teacher — said her older son told her the student arrested was not involved in the threat but was taken into custody because police found drugs in his possession.
Several parents related stories about makeshift toilets in classrooms, in one classroom they hung a shower curtain around a bucket, in another they were using a closet.
Although students were asked not to use cell phones, some of the dozens of parents who waited on Congress Street across from the school shared photos they had been sent from inside classrooms. They showed students hiding behind overturned desks and inside boxes.
According to student texts, police were searching lockers and going into each classroom, checking students and bags for weapons. In some cases, students were asked to remove bulky clothing.
At least 50 police units responded to the campus Monday, including Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office and the City Marshal.
About 2:30 p.m., the school trasitioned to shelter-in-place status and students were released to parents and buses. No students were allowed to walk, according to LPSS and visitors were not allowed to enter or leave the campus. In addition, all afternoon activities were canceled.
The investigation regarding the social media post that prompted the lockdown is continuing, Benoit said.