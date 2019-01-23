The director of Lafayette Parish's library system is disputing Mayor-President’s Joel Robideaux’s assertion that a property tax for roads, highways and bridges has financed the library’s expansion over the last two decades.
The assumption has been that a construction millage voters approved in 2002 has serviced the library’s debt from a $40 million bond issue, which was approved at the same time. Robideaux claimed at a City-Parish Council meeting Tuesday night that, in fact, the construction millage accrued without interference while a general-obligation millage was directed to the library debt.
Robideaux, who said he’d only recently learned how these millages have been applied, said that use of the general-obligation millage for library bonds was legal, based on the ballot proposition that voters approved. However, he asserted, voters had been given the impression the property tax for roads and bridges.
Teresa Elberson, the library director, said after the meeting that Robideaux’s statements were “incorrect.” The library construction millage exists strictly to service debt repayment from the 2002 issue, Elberson said.
“That’s all it does,” Elberson said. “That's how bond issues work.”
A request to the Robideaux administration for documentation that the general-obligation millage was used for the library bond was pending Wednesday morning. A request to Elberson for information concerning the amount of bonds sold and the sources of repayment was also pending.
Robideaux’s statements in the meeting seemed to bolster his argument for moving $18 million of the library’s $26 million unassigned fund balance to roads and drainage projects, a move that voters have final say over. The majority of council members previously expressed support for the idea, if not the dollar amount.
But council members on Tuesday said they needed more time to understand the library’s finances, in light of Robideaux’s statements.
Councilman Bruce Conque, who withdrew his amendment to reduce the sweep of library funds to $10 million, said he was “embarrassed” that he hadn’t realized that a fourth “ghost” tax was also going toward the library.
“It concerns me I did not do enough due diligence, and that he shared this information at the last minute,” Conque said.
The measure was deferred to April 9.
